With inflation accumulated at 12%, BC president says ‘worst moment’ has passed | Economy

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, evaluated this Monday (27) that the “worst moment” of inflation in Brazil has passed.

Campos Neto made the statement while speaking at the X Lisbon Legal Forum, organized by the Faculty of Law of the University of Lisbon, the Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research (IDP) and the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV).

Data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) show that inflation increased between May and June this year and has accumulated a high of 12.04% in the last 12 months.

“We still have in Brazil a component of inflation acceleration. The last two numbers were, I think for the first time, within the expectation. We think that the worst moment of inflation in Brazil is over”, declared Campos Neto in this Monday.

According to the minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), the Central Bank foresees inflation at 8.8% this yeartherefore, above the target ceiling.

This is because the National Monetary Council (CMN) has already defined, since 2020, that this year’s inflation target is 3.25%. As the tolerance is 1.5 percentage points, the target will be considered fulfilled if it fluctuates between 1.75% and 4.75%.

Therefore, according to BC’s own projections, the target ceiling will be missed for the second year in a row.

Still at the forum in Lisbon, Campos Neto said that some measures “designed” by the government, such as laws that eliminate federal taxes on fuel, will have an impact on inflation this year.

Economists, however, say the measures may even contain inflation in 2022, but will put pressure on prices in 2023 and cause inflation to rise next year (read details further below).

At the end of the day, the Central Bank says that inflation persists and interest rates will remain high

The president of the Central Bank also affirmed this Monday that, while other countries are in a “clear” process of raising interest rates to contain inflation, Brazil “is already very close to having done all the work”.

On the 15th, however, the Central Bank increased the economy’s basic interest rate to 13.25%, highest percentage since December 2016. This was the 11th consecutive increase of the rate.

“We believe that our tool is capable of stopping this inflationary process, and will stop this inflationary process. And we believe that much of the work has already been done”, said Campos Neto.

Study released by the BC on measures to compensate for high fuel and energy

Measures for fuels and energy

The Central Bank president also disclosed measures adopted by 18 countries to mitigate the impact of energy prices on consumers since September 2021.

According to Campos Neto, several countries, including Brazil, have adopted tax reductions and transferred resources to the most vulnerable.

Campos Neto also reported that some countries have adopted actions that show more “doubts”, such as price regulation, and some type of action via state-owned companies.

In Brazil, in March, Congress approved – and Bolsonaro signed into law – the law that until the end of this year brought federal taxes on diesel and cooking gas to zero.

In addition, the law limiting ICMS, a state tax, on various items, including fuel, was also enacted. This year, the text eliminates federal taxes on gasoline, alcohol and Natural Vehicular Gas (CNV). In all cases, taxes will rise again in 2023.