With monkey pox, influencer Doug Mello reveals attacks by haters – Who

Influencer Doug Mello talks about monkey pox diagnosis (Photo: Junior Angeloti and Reproduction/Instagram)

the influencer Doug Mello took to her Instagram, where she has more than 76,000 followers, to talk about her monkeypox diagnosis. He opened his question box in Stories to answer fan questions and talked about symptoms, recovery and gave details on how the test is done.

Until last Friday (24), Brazil recorded 17 confirmed cases of monkeypox, 11 in São Paulo, 2 in Rio Grande do Sul and 4 in Rio de Janeiro, according to data released by the Ministry of Health. Another 10 cases are still under investigation.

Doug said that he is psychologically well after discovering the disease, but that he was scared by the diagnosis. “Today I am! I confess that the day I found out I was in shock, crazy thinking about a lot of things! Mainly about how to talk to my family who are from the countryside, without scaring them! parties that had already closed everything, saying that I couldn’t attend anymore because I had this! I was at home when I got the call from the doctor confirming it! I was in shock at the time and didn’t know what to do until I had a medical direction”, he began, that came to be the target of attacks on the web.

“One thing I’m filtering well is the IGNORANT comments from people who come to attack me without knowing, without reading, without being informed! This is very sad, but I’m letting it go because the love I’m receiving is also so much greater than all that. message from you saying you’re praying for me! I’m very, very grateful for every prayer you say. I love you”, he added, who told when he noticed the symptoms.

“A lot of pain in the body! Mainly in the back. My fever didn’t go through anything! There was one night I changed my clothes about five times because my clothes were soaked with sweat and I was freezing under the blanket!”

He also gave details of how the exam is done. “They take a piece of tissue from the skin! With a scalpel. They took it in two different places on my body! Quite painful to perform, I confess, but necessary. My doctor who said to do it after examining me! ‘, but the reports of fever and body pain and decided to request an exam.”

Doug said the blisters are drying up and he’s on his tenth day of symptoms. “I only received confirmation of the result of the exam, which by the way is very painful to perform on Thursday (23) at night! it’s at Hospital Emílio Ribas.”

The influencer also explained that he did not leave Brazil and that, as far as he knows, he has not had contact with anyone who has traveled abroad. “I don’t leave the country! And I haven’t even had contact with anyone who has left in the last few days. I was on vacation, but right here in São Paulo, I went to an electronic party and got it! get this! You can be anywhere, not just at a party… take care! Nobody deserves to go through this!”, he warned.

