With the imminent departure of Andreas Pereira, see the replacement options within Flamengo

Andreas Pereira’s departure from Flamengo is imminent. The Rubro-Negro not only failed to reach a new agreement with Manchester United but also saw Fulham introduce the Red Devils a more interesting proposal by the player. As the midfielder’s loan contract with the Gávea club expires on the 30th of this month, the L! shows who are the spare parts in the team, today, for coach Dorival Júnior.

Currently, the other midfielders of Rubro-Negro are João Gomes, Thiago Maia and Willian Arão. In addition to the three, Diego, who is a creation midfielder, has already played in the position and can fulfill the role, if coach Dorival Júnior needs it.

Other options come from the base. Matheus França, who recovered from surgery, is one of the main promises of the red-black base and returned to action last weekend, against Botafogo, for the under-20 Brasileirão. He is therefore already available.

Daniel Cabral and Igor Jesus are also prominent names in Flamengo’s base. The first has a few stints at the professional since 2020, while the second received opportunities earlier this year.

PROBLEMS IN SIGHT

Dorival Júnior, it is worth mentioning, will have to find a solution quickly. That’s because the first game without Andreas happens already next Saturday, at 19h, against Santos in Vila Belmiro.

For this game, the coach will also not count on João Gomes, who received the third yellow card in the last round. Therefore, in the squad, today, the only ones in the position available to face Peixe are Thiago Maia and Willian Arão.

In time: Flamengo returns to the field this Wednesday, at 21:30, to measure forces against Tolima-COL at the Manuel Murillo Toro Stadium. The match is valid for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores and will be broadcast in real time from THROW!. The trend is that it will be Andreas’ last commitment with the Rubro-Negro shirt.