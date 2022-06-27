Woman kills asphyxiated husband and calls the police to turn herself in

Srgio Carvalho Silva was 51 years old and was a civil servant for the city hall of Itajub (photo: reproduction city hall) A 51-year-old man was suffocated to death by his wife, in Itajub, in the south of Minas. The case was this Saturday (25/6). According to the Military Police (PM), the woman called the police saying that ‘she had killed her husband and would like to surrender’.

The crime took place in the Santo Antnio neighborhood.

As soon as the police arrived at the scene, the 38-year-old applicant confessed that she tied up and asphyxiated her husband Srgio Carvalho Silva.

The woman also asked her neighbor to call the Fire Department, asking for help, alleging a possible choking.

After confirming the details, the victim’s wife and neighbor were taken to the Civil Police station.

case details

According to the woman’s report in the police report, the crime would have been premeditated.

The woman prepared Saturday lunch and then asked her husband to teach her immobilization techniques.

The man was a civil servant at the municipal government of Itajub and his wife lied saying that she would do security work in Pouso Alegre.

After receiving the tips, the woman even convinced her husband to let him be tied up to certify that he had learned the techniques.

So the wife used a blouse to cover her husband’s mouth and nose. She only stopped when she realized he had passed out.

The woman called the neighbor, to whom she had already told what she would do with her husband.

Upon arrival, the neighbor saw that the man was still alive. So the wife took a piece of bread to try to choke the man.

As agreed, the neighbor called the fire department to report that the man had choked and needed help.

Firefighters tried to revive the public servant and took him to the hospital. But the man was already dead.

No history of physical aggression

The wife also reported in the police report that she did not suffer any physical aggression from her husband.

The couple had been together for 20 years. However, the woman said that while choking her husband, she remembered him calling her old and fat.

The woman and her neighbour, who confirmed that she had been warned of the plan, were arrested and taken to the city police station.

City Hall issues condolence note

The municipality of Itajub issued a note of condolence for the death of Srgio Carvalho Silva.

According to the text, the man had been a civil servant in the municipality for 23 years, having worked in the departments of Social Development, Works, Government and Health.

Note of Condolence – Srgio Carvalho Silva

The Municipality of Itajub, through Mayor Christian Gonalves and the Vice-Mayor and Municipal Secretary of Health, Dr. Nilo Baracho, sends his condolences to the family members of the server Srgio Carvalho Silva, who died this Saturday, June 25, at the age of 51.

Srgio has honorably fulfilled his duties at City Hall for 23 years. He worked in the Municipal Departments of Social Development, Government, Works and Health.

In this moment of sadness and pain, we ask God to comfort all family and friends.

Itajub/MG, June 25, 2022.

Christian Gonalves

Municipal Mayor of Itajub

Dr. Nile Baracho

Vice Mayor of Itajub