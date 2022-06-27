Woman who pretended to have cancer and raised R$ 2.3 million will only have to return R$ 32

A 44-year-old Englishwoman, who pretended to have ovarian cancer to receive donationsraising 360 thousand pounds (about BRL 2.3 millionin corrected amounts), you will only have to return 5 pounds (BRL 32). She has 28 days to pay.

The amount is symbolic, as Nicole Elkabbass does not have any funds to return the donated money, said the judge in the case, according to a report in the “Sun”, which cited there is no “realistic prospect” of returning the full amount at a forfeiture hearing. There are also no assets to be confiscated.

Initially, it was thought that the Englishwoman had raised R$ 334 thousand, but the investigation found that the value was much higher. Nicole spent all the money obtained from the scam covering debts and luxury travel abroad, tickets to Tottenham Hotspur gamesa football club in the first division of England of which she is a fan, Reputable restaurants and betting (which I was addicted to).

The Englishwoman was arrested in February last year. She is serving a sentence of 2 years and 9 months in prison.

Nicole Elkabbass Photo: Reproduction

On the “GoFundMe” page, Nicole’s alleged mother was asking for help to fund a “treatment that would save the life of the beautiful daughter”, according to details released by the British court. The 2018 donation request was accompanied by a photo in which Nicole appeared in a hospital bed, with an expression of pain and fragility. The image touched a lot of people on the internet.

The scammer alleged that Nicole was being treated in a hospital in Barcelona (Spain). She was actually in the Iberian country, but enjoying life. Italy was another destination for the English.

A victim of Nicole’s deception reported feeling “raped, used, betrayed, shamed, humiliated, depressed and discouraged”. Katie Taylor donated to Nicole and even led many others to donate after posting about the case in a Facebook group with 18,000 members.

“I couldn’t believe this was true, I felt small and really, really stupid”she blurted out.