World crisis threatens to drag Brazilian economy – 06/27/2022

The world’s economy is showing signs of stopping, and Brazil’s is in serious danger of getting worse as well. The economic downturn in the richest countries should come between the end of this year and the first half of 2023, according to economists, affecting the Brazilian exports. Things get much worse if the China crash with the crisis.

The total number of families in extreme poverty exceeded the number of those receiving Auxílio Brasil. And the queue doesn’t move.

WEATHER FORECAST

The weather this week will be firm and dry in the Southeast; in the South and Northeast the rain continues.

SCANDAL(S) AT MEC

Senators want to file tomorrow the request for opening the CPI of MEC. The government maneuvers to try to prevent it.

Bolsonaro once again defended former Education Minister Milton Ribeiro: “There was no minimal evidence of corruption on his part”.

Pastor Arilton Moura, linked to Bolsonaro, and a former advisor to the MEC were ten times in the same hotel on coincident dates, shows the Federal Police.

The government paid BRL 1.8 billion in amendments on the day of the arrest of former Education Minister Milton Ribeiro, according to the newspaper. The State of São Paulo. Analysis of Leonardo Sakamoto: the MEC scandal could be worse for Bolsonaro than the monthly allowance was for Lula.

What saves Brazilian education from chaos is the resistance of teachers, says Jeferson Tenório.

VIOLENCE IN THE AMAZON

“Defenders of the environment are still at risk,” said the widow of Dom Phillips at the wake of the journalist murdered in Amazonas.

Datafolha research shows that 4 out of 10 people see more encouragement from Bolsonaro than fighting illegalities in the Amazon, such as the action of illegal hunters and fishermen, the invasion of indigenous lands, deforestation and clandestine mining.

WOMEN RIGHTS

Last year, of the 1,556 hospitalizations related to abortions in the 10 to 14 age group, only 131 (8%) occurred for causes authorized in Brazil: rape, risk to the life of the pregnant woman and anencephaly of the fetus. The other 1,425 admissions (92%) were related to spontaneous or induced abortions outside hospitals.

Bolsonaro said he would “do everything possible” to prevent his 11-year-old daughter from having an abortion if she was raped.

The mother of the 11-year-old girl initially prevented from having an abortion by a court decision yesterday criticized the decision and the way she and her daughter were treated by the judge: “I felt like nothing”.

In the US, companies offer to pay for travel for employees from states where abortion is prohibited by law.

ELECTORAL RUN

Lula’s campaign tries to resolve the dilemma between security (which has shown flaws at least four times in recent days) and the holding of major events.

Senator Tasso Jereissati, from PSDB, is the guest of UOL Interview. At 10 am.

José Luiz Datena is rehearsing his candidacy again and should stop presenting the Brazil Urgent. Or not?

Bolsonaro, again, said that Braga Netto will be the candidate for vice on his ticket.

FENCE

Bolsonaro was annoyed by supporters very close to him on the beach in Santa Catarina: “Stay behind, my God in heaven”. The deputy governor of the state, Daniela Cristina Reinehr, thought it was up to her.

Bolsonaro’s nephew and pre-candidate for district deputy, Léo Índio has not shown up to work in the Senate since the first week of March.

AROUND THE WORLD

Mario Draghi, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz, Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Ursula von der Leyen Image: Jonathan Ernst/AFP

G7 countries will allocate US$600 billion by 2027 for developing countries to make sustainable investments in infrastructure. They also announced a ban on gold imports from Russia. Putin is left: G7 leaders have made fun of the president’s strongman image.

The bleachers of an arena collapsed during a bullfight and killed six people in Colombia. At least one hundred were injured. A bull ran away.

About 200 people were arrested at the LGBT+ Pride Parade in Turkey, according to event organizers.

TO THINK

The R$ 6 million medicine and the question: save a life or public health?

BALL WORLD

William Pottker tries to play for Avaí in a game against Palmeiras for the Brasileirão 2022 Image: R.Pierre/AGIF

Palmeiras came out behind, tied, turned around and let Avaí draw again: 2-2. Still in first place in the Brasileirão.

São Paulo drew (0-0) with Juventude. The tricolor was sterile, says Juca Kfouri.

Fluminense beat Botafogo 1-0. Milly Lacombe highlights the performance of Paulo Henrique Ganso and says that he is the most skilled player in Brazilian football.

Vasco won, but Palmeiras took the Copa do Brasil sub-17. Endrick made 2 – keep flying, says Rodolfo Rodrigues.

The results of the round.

Who will debut on your team after the opening of the transfer window.

THE NUMBER

BRL 290 million

It is the amount paid by Arsenal to Manchester City to sign Gabriel Jesus.

