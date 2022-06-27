WSL: Filipe Toledo and Italo Ferreira go to the quarterfinals, and Brazil already guarantees a spot in the Rio Pro final | surfing

After two days of waiting, the Rio Pro returned in full swing with the men’s round of 16 dispute. Filipe Toledo and Italo Ferreira were the ones who had reasons to smile from ear to ear in this restart, who qualified for the quarterfinals and also benefited from the elimination of the vice-leader in the rankings Jack Robinson to Brazilian Mateus Herdy. Filipinho had as opponent the Peruvian Miguel Tudela. Italo dispatched fellow countryman Michael Rodrigues.

In addition to the two and Mateus Herdy, the brothers Samuel and Miguel Pupo also qualified for the quarterfinals. As there are four Brazilians on the same side of the draw, the country already has at least one guaranteed surfer in the final. Also this Monday, Yago Dora faces Australian Ethan Ewing in heat 7.

The ge follows the stage in real time, and the sportv2 broadcasts live. The WSL (World Surfing League) has already announced that it will not hold the women’s semifinal on Monday. There is a possibility that the men’s quarterfinals will start after the round of 16, which would put the Finals Day of the event to this Tuesday.

“I chose to catch several waves and try to exchange notes”, says Italo about drums in the final octaves

Pushed by the crowd, Italo started better, getting waves of 5.50 and 1.50 in less than 10 consecutive minutes. Already Michael Rodrigues added only 4.01 in the same period. At 12 minutes, the Olympic champion risked a spectacular aerial and took 8.67 from the judges. With a good lead on the scoreboard, the potiguar tried to manage the heat for the next few minutes. With no strength to react, it was up to Michael to resign himself to the defeat by 14.17 to 8.10.

Italo Ferreira scores 8.67 with air at the World Surfing Championship

1 of 5 Italo Ferreira surfs WSL Rio Pro Saquarema — Photo: Pat Nolan/World Surf League Italo Ferreira surfs WSL Rio Pro Saquarema — Photo: Pat Nolan/World Surf League

– It’s been a good day, I arrived here with the sole intention of surfing and getting it. I’m having a lot of fun here and I hope it will be special days until the end of the event. Today I just focused on what I needed to do. I don’t usually think about who’s on the other side of the drums and it worked – said Italo.

In Filipinho’s heat, Miguel Tudela came out ahead with a wave of 7.17. Pressed, the yellow jersey responded with a 3.17. With 17 minutes to go, the leader of the ranking finally got the turn, with a wave of 6.33, going to have 9.60 in sum. Needing just 2.33 to turn, the Peruvian found himself in a difficult situation after Filipinho surfed to a 7.23. No sooner said than done. The Brazilian managed the result until confirming the victory by 13.56 to 9.44.

Filipe Toledo scores 7.23 in the round of 16 in Saquarema

2 of 5 Filipe Toledo won in the round of 16 of the Rio Pro — Photo: Daniel Smorigo/World Surf League Filipe Toledo won in the round of 16 of the Rio Pro — Photo: Daniel Smorigo/World Surf League

– It’s been a pretty cool year. I’m feeling really good with my family, my friends are here and I’m making the most of this time with them. Channeling that energy into the water. There are some conflicting swells in the sea, so let’s see what happens and I can’t wait for tomorrow – commented Filipinho.

Matthew Hardy eliminates Jack Robinson

One of the biggest rivals of the Brazilians in the current season, Jack Robinson was in the middle of the way. The Australian’s tormentor was Brazilian Mateus Herdy, who defeated him in an exciting heat: 11.74 to 11.67. Robinson was very close to turning in the last wave, which was judged after the confrontation was over, generating a lot of apprehension. But the Australian received a grade of 7.00, when he needed a 7.07 to take the lead. The Brazilian fans were very excited with the result.

Jack Robinson scores 7.0 in final seconds, but not enough to advance to quarterfinals

3 out of 5 Mateus Herdy won an important victory at the Rio Pro — Photo: Daniel Smorigo/World Surf League Mateus Herdy won an important victory at the Rio Pro — Photo: Daniel Smorigo/World Surf League

Owner of the only 10.00 score of the stage so far, Caio Ibelli was eliminated by Samuel Pupo this Monday morning. With an incredible performance in the heat, Samuca caught waves of 9.00 and 8.00 against Caio’s 5.67 and 2.83. The victory by 17.00 to 8.50 qualifies the surfer from Maresias to face Mateus Herdy in the quarterfinals, already guaranteeing Brazil a spot in the semifinals.

Samuel Pupo scores 8.0 in heat against Caio Ibelli at the World Surfing Championship

4 of 5 Samuel Pupo beat Caio Ibelli — Photo: Daniel Smorigo/World Surf League Samuel Pupo beat Caio Ibelli — Photo: Daniel Smorigo/World Surf League

Miguel Pupo also advances

Samuel’s older brother, Miguel Pupo is also in the quarterfinals of the Rio Pro, which already guarantees a Brazilian in the final. Miguel beat American Nat Young 15.00 to 9.94 in heat 4, qualifying to face Italo Ferreira. Miguel’s best wave was a 7.67 with two very strong moves to the left.

Miguel Pupo scores 7.33 at the World Surfing Championship in Saquarema

5 of 5 Miguel Pupo surfing Rio Pro Saquarema — Photo: Daniel Smorigo/World Surf League Miguel Pupo surfing Rio Pro Saquarema — Photo: Daniel Smorigo/World Surf League

Men’s eighth finals

1. Jack Robinson (AUS) 11.67 x 11.74 Mateus Herdy (BRA)

2. Caio Ibelli (BRA) 8.50 x 17.00 Samuel Pupo (BRA)

3. Italo Ferreira (BRA) 14.17 x 8.10 Michael Rodrigues (BRA)

4. Miguel Pupo (BRA) 15.00 x 9.94 Nat Young (USA)

5. Filipe Toledo (BRA) 13.56 x 9.44 Miguel Tudela (PER)

6. Connor O’Leary (AUS) vs Matthew McGillivray (AFS)

7. Ethan Ewing (AUS) vs Yago Dora (BRA)

8. Callum Robson (AUS) vs Jackson Baker (AUS)