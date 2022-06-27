You cannot continue to play PS Plus Extra and Premium titles removed from the service

Sony Interactive Entertainment has introduced the new version of PlayStation Plus, which includes the Essential, Extra and Premium tiers, two new tiers distinguished by access to over 400 PS5 and PS4 games.

Despite Sony having announced in May that you can play the games during the time they are available on the service, the arrival of the service was accompanied by the information that games like NBA 2K22 and Red Dead Redemption 2 (among others) already have a date to leave the PS Plus Extra, something that is causing some confusion.

PS Plus Extra and Premium, like services like Microsoft’s Game Pass, allow access to hundreds of games through a subscription and you can play them while they are on the list of titles available to you through that subscription.

Here’s what Sony wrote in May:

“Similar to PlayStation Now, if the content is no longer available on PlayStation Plus, you won’t have access to the games when they leave the service. If the title is available on PlayStation Store and you decide you want to buy it, you’ll be able to use your save again, just make sure you don’t delete your saves.”

The PS Plus Extra and Premium catalog does not work like the monthly offers on Essential, which are available to you once added to the library with an active subscription.