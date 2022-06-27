Young man passes 28 universities in the United States for skills in the Fortnite online game | Education

The game Fortnite, which was once just a hobby for 20-year-old Matheus Guimarães Montenegro, has become the passport to 28 universities in the United States. All of them approved it and want to rely on the skills of the esports athlete. He, however, has already defined himself at Oklahoma Christian University, which offered a 75% scholarship in the computer science course, which it plans to start in August.

The resident of São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo, recorded the best moments in the game and sent it to the 28 universities where he was approved. Fortnite is an online shooter in the “battle royale” genre [contém elementos de exploração, sobrevivência, e procura de equipamentos e armas]. To win, you must be the last survivor among the players.

Matheus has been playing for fun since he was 10 years old and didn’t imagine that it could help him fulfill his biggest dream, which is to live in the United States. “I met the process of studying abroad in 2021, but I didn’t know about esports [jogos on-line] in American colleges. I only found out at the end of 2021, when a story came out in the g1 of a Brazilian who had been approved in 32 colleges to be a Fortnite athlete. I called him on Instagram and he taught me the basics”recalls Matheus.

According to the young man, he tried a mentorship to help him in the process, but the amount was approximately R$ 12 thousand and, because he didn’t have that money, he went after everything alone. Matheus contacted each university through a voice application for the gaming community. “It’s a much faster platform to get in touch with and most colleges with esports,” he says.

In addition to records playing Fortnite, the athlete and student had to submit good grades in high school, letters of recommendation from teachers, extracurricular activities, and essays. He also had to take an English test and an interview, where he was asked about his academic and championship experience in the game. He passed with 50% to 75% scholarships at the 28 universities he tried.

“It was incredible to achieve something I dreamed of all my life. I was very touched. With each approval I received, I stabilized more and more”, he says.

After completing high school in public schools, Matheus says that he discovered several academic opportunities, which he was not aware of before. “My perception of life has changed, along with my growing passion for esports,” he said.

Matheus became a member of projects involving studies and English. In 2021, when he started contacting universities, he participated in the development of a futuristic app in an American virtual program.

At the end of the same year, he was approved in the Global Citizen Year Academy [programa virtual de liderança para jovens que buscam mudanças no mundo]which, according to Matheus, has an acceptance rate of only 25% and, therefore, could not participate, because he would have to pay the rest.

“After all my development in extracurriculars I felt that I had other skills besides the academic side. I needed something that better matched my profile.” That’s when he found out about esports at American universities.

To g1, Matheus said that he plays Fortnite for three to four hours a day, but he doesn’t play many championships because his “computer is already a little old”. In addition, he continues to train English every day.

He also adds that at Oklahoma Christian University there are several high-performance computers and, with that, he plans to do lives playing Fortnite. But he believes that, in the beginning, it will be more difficult to reconcile studies and training.

However, the 75% scholarship on the course fee does not guarantee Matheus’ trip to the United States. As classes start on August 1st, he has until July 28th to raise US$ 16,503, which is equivalent to almost R$ 85 thousand, an amount that guarantees the rest of the course fee, in addition to housing, food, health and student visa.

For this reason, he created the “Matheus in the USA” campaign on social media, with the aim of raising funds to fulfill the dream of living in the United States.

