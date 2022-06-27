Zelito Miranda has a disagreement with a team of famous singer in São João da Bahia

Published on 06/26/2022, at 5:58 pm Paulo M. Azevedo/BNews BNews newsroom

The singer Zelito Miranda, Rei do Forró tempered, went through problems during his performance this Sunday afternoon at São João da Bahia.

After some changes in the attractions grid, Zelito would be the first attraction to take the stage mounted in the Exhibition Park.

The performance that was scheduled to start at 3 pm was delayed, as the audience was still arriving at the venue. Therefore, the artist took a little longer to take the stage.

When the band went to the stage, a member of the team of the next attraction, Elba Ramalho, would have questioned the delay, since there was little left before the assembly of the singer’s stage began.

Faced with the inconvenience and technical problems with the return, Zelito almost gives up performing. But the artist even took the stage, where he took the opportunity to ask for respect from the “outside people”, called someone an “idiot” and said he “wanted to know his name”.

About five minutes after the outburst, the artist ended the presentation. Behind the scenes, the BNews discovered that the singer’s show was shortened and that the problem involved Elba Ramalho’s team.