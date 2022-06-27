Zezé Di Camargo broke his penis? See fake news from celebrities

The use of fake news is a very old practice, although the term gained greater evidence from 2016, when Donald Trump voters shared dozens of false information to discredit Hillary Clinton, the Republican’s opponent at the time. this same subterfuge was used left and right in the 2018 presidential election in Brazil, when Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with a bottle of dick here and a “gay kit” there, won the polls by defeating Fernando Haddad (PT).

But whoever thinks that celebrities are immune to fake news is wrong, which, often, is potentially harmful to their respective images, both to the public and, of course, to the advertising market. And in a period when valuing the image is of utmost importance, celebrities have been quick to deny the fake news involving their names.

Among those more eccentric lies about the lives of stars, some stand out, such as, for example, that Sasha Meneghel, daughter of presenter Xuxa Meneghel, would have been born without an anus — the famous one has even made a point of denying the rumors. . Another invention that is always talked about when it is covered by sensationalist websites would be that the singer Zezé di Camargo would have fractured his penis on one occasion – after all the buzz generated, the sertanejo’s fiancee, Graciele Lacerda, insisted on denying it.

Actress Paolla Oliveira has also been a victim of apocryphal websites and had to come to public to deny the inventions created with her name. The singer Anitta also had her image and her religious belief stamped on inventions that circulated on the internet. splash recovered some of these more bizarre stories.

Zezé di Camargo

Zezé Di Camargo and Graciele Lacerda Image: Reproduction: Instagram

Zezé di Camargo’s alleged broken penis is one of the most popular fake news on the internet. The rumor is fueled by Cleo Loyola, Luciano Camargo’s ex-wife, therefore Zezé’s ex-sister-in-law.

According to Loyola, the entire state of Goiás knows that this story about the intimacy of the sertanejo is “true”, and she in particular because her godmother worked for the doctor who owned the clinic that would have seen the singer. However, Graciele Lacerda tried to put an end to the rumors and stated that it is all just a big lie.

When asked by a follower if “is it true that Zezé has a broken peep”, the model replied: “Oh, people! Is there anyone who believes in this crazy news?!”.

Sasha

Sasha Meneghel Image: Reproduction Instagram @sashameneghel

In 2020, while interacting with followers through the stories on her Instagram profile, Sasha Meneghel was asked if, in fact, it is true that she was born without an anus.

When answering the question of the curious fan, the famous vehemently denied the rumors and was shocked that there are still people who believe that.

“No, it’s not true, man. It still happens, really?”, said the artist.

anita

anita Image: Playback/Instagram

A pop and funk icon in Brazil, Anitta has also been a victim of fake news, when her name was associated with untruths in an act of religious intolerance — she is a candomblé practitioner.

In 2020, it was reported that the artist would have gone bald due to a religious ritual, which she made a point of denying.

“First of all: I speak openly about my religion, Candomblé. Second: I’ve said a thousand times, in several places, that I’m ekedi. If you Google it and you see what ekedi is, you’ll find out that it is. , is a person who made the saint, but who is a category that doesn’t need to shave their head and never will. I’m not ashamed of my religion”, he declared.

Pablo Vittar

Pablo Vittar Image: Baketa/Disclosure

The drag queen Pabllo Vittar has also been victims of several fake news. A well-known one says that she would be the new face of the R$50 ballot. Rumors emerged in 2018, during the election year. Previously, they also invented that the famous would receive R$ 5 million via the Rouanet Law – in both cases, this never happened.

“Sisters, I would like to know what that money is, five million reais. People see the news and, instead of going after the sources, they keep speculating, speculating, speculating… Jesus! My tip is: go wash the dishes” , commented at the time.

Another fake news about Pabllo Vittar was created by a sensationalist website, which said that the drag would have “lost part of her body” during the 2019 Coachella festival. In reality, the singer only broke a toenail after being stomped on, and not lost any limb, contrary to what the false information said.

Xuxa

Xuxa Image: Playback/Instagram

Presenter Xuxa Meneghel was the victim of some fake news throughout her career, but the most famous is that she would have a pact with the devil. The communicator has already spoken about the matter and denied the rumours.

During her participation on the YouTube channel “Seja Seu”, Xuxa, when confronted on the subject, denied this theory that her songs would have subliminal messages, and said she believed in God.

“I’ve heard some people saying that I had a pact with the devil. My God in heaven! Someone who has a pact with the guy down there couldn’t even have a third of the things I have, because that gives the guy a lot of strength”, he said. . “I really have a relationship of friendship, of love, with the guy upstairs. And he also has it with me. If not, I wouldn’t have what I have”, he added.

Antonio Fagundes

Actor Antonio Fagundes Image: Playback / Instagram

Another fake news about celebrities that had great repercussion on the networks involved actor Antonio Fagundes. The case took place in 2017, when a video attributed to the artist circulated on virtual platforms, in which it is possible to see a white-haired man, apparently intoxicated, arguing with a younger boy. Then the lord is slapped twice and falls to the ground.

It didn’t take long for the man to be associated with Antonio Fagundes, but TV Globo’s press office — at the time the actor was hired by the station — denied and classified the case as “fake news”.

Paola Oliveira

Paola Oliveira Image: André Moreira – Agnews

Who also made use of social networks to deny a fake news was Paolla Oliveira. Last year, the famous denied that she had declared that prostitution would be the only way to survive for TV Globo actresses, if President Jair Bolsonaro is reelected in this year’s election.

“There’s been a lie floating around, from a website I’ve never heard of, being shared about an alleged statement I never gave to Caras magazine. [Isso] never existed,” he said.

As Paolla Oliveira explained, it is an “obvious lie”, and assured that she would never make such a statement, “because I would simply never say that, involving a company and other colleagues and professionals”. “It makes no sense. You can Google word for word and you won’t find anything but the planted lie,” she added.

Shaman

Shaman Image: Reproduction

Last year, a fake news said that the rapper Xamã would have impregnated a law student, identified as Nicole Junqueira.

The student, who made the information take over the news, later denied everything and admitted that the child she was expecting was not the singer’s, but someone else’s.

“I apologize right away, it has nothing to do with this. The child is not yours”, said the student in audio after the fake news gained wide repercussion.

“Yesterday I was not at all well, I ended up talking to a friend, I sent you a message on Instagram and you didn’t see it. Then it came to the fact that I talked to Leo Dias and he replied. The son is not yours . I don’t know how I’m going to do it, I don’t know what to do”, he explained.