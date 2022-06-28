10 embezzlements don’t pass and Bustos cuts medallion from the team that faces Deportivo Táchira

Next Thursday (30) the saints faces Deportivo Táchira (VEN) in the first match of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. The match takes place in San Cristóbal, Venezuela and Peixe has a many embezzlementbetween rested, cut and athletes who are not in playing condition.

In the list of absences, are: Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann, Felipe Jonatan, Rodrigo Fernández, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo, all preserved. Another who is left out is Ricardo Goulart. Vila’s number 10 was not listed by technical choice. The midfielder has not been used since the 12th round of the Brasileirão.

Santos also lacks due to injury, as is the case with Madson, who is recovering from a thigh injury, as well as Léo Baptistão, Lucas Barbosa and John, who are suspended. To fill the gaps left in the face of so many embezzlement, coach Fabián Bustos called on three U-20 players: Derick, Fernandinho and Renyer. The information is from journalist Lucas Musetti, contributor to UOL Esporte.

However, Alvinegro Praiano, who will be playing in Venezuela, should have the probable lineup: João Paulo, Auro (Vinicius Balieiro), Luiz Felipe (Velázquez), Kaiky and Lucas Pires; Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo and Bruno Oliveira (Jhojan Julio); Angelo, Rwan and Bryan Angulo (Lucas Braga).