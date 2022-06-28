10 Old Cell Phones With Noisy Radio Function | Cell

Cell phones with radio function became a fever in the early 2000s. At the time, companies such as Vivo and Nextel offered the service on devices from brands such as BlackBerry, Motorola and Nokia. The differential of this type of device was the PTT technology – or Push To Talk – which turned it into a true walkie-talkie. Despite the practicality of the function, the phones made a memorable noise that could annoy people nearby. In addition, it was common to use the accessory on the speakerphone, breaking the silence in closed environments.

In the following lines, check out the list of 10 models from the past. It is worth remembering that Nextel ended its radio service in Brazil in 2018. A reference in the sector, the company was purchased by Claro in 2019 and is currently called Claro NXT.

🔎 Is it worth buying old iPhone? Understand cell life

2 of 12 BlackBerry Curve 8350i was one of the PTT devices that was very successful in the 2000s (Photo: Disclosure/BlackBerry) — Photo: Disclosure/BlackBerry BlackBerry Curve 8350i was one of the PTT devices that was very successful in the 2000s (Photo: Publicity/BlackBerry) — Photo: Publicity/BlackBerry

📝 What is the best cheap phone with a good camera? join the conversation

Radio communication worked attractively for the consumer. It was enough to hire a plan with a telephone operator that offered the service at the time — such as Vivo or Nextel itself. In this way, the customer could make calls for free even if he was not in his home city.

In the case of Nextel, for example, the company enabled a network called iDEN that allowed cell phones compatible with the technology to make calls. She was laid off four years ago.

With the arrival of 3G in the country and the lack of new cell phones enabled with the resource, PTT was losing ground. Apps like Whatsapp and facetime replaced the service. The importation of devices that would give continuity to the radio also faced a high cost, which ended up accelerating its national end. Check out some devices with the radio function below.

3 of 12 Blackberry Curve 8350i — Photo: Publicity Blackberry Curve 8350i — Photo: Disclosure

One of the models sold in Brazil by Nextel was the BlackBerry Curve 8350i. The smartphone with analog keyboard, had its debut in tupiniquim territory 14 years ago, and had a 2-inch screen and a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. The BlackBerry’s storage capacity was one of its downsides, at just 128 MB.

The device’s 1,400 mAh battery resisted for four hours of call. Its highlight was the chat apps that came installed at a time when chatting online was starting to become a habit. In the specifications, the device had a 2 megapixel camera with flash and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Available in black and red, the BlackBerry Curve 8350i hit the market for R$1,279.

4 of 12 Blackberry Torch 9800 (Photo: Publicity) — Photo: TechTudo Blackberry Torch 9800 (Photo: Publicity) — Photo: TechTudo

Even having a physical QWERTY keyboard, the BlackBerry Torch 9800 drew attention for bringing a touch sensitive screen. The cell phone was considered one of the most modern and desired devices from the early 2010s, mainly because of the different design, which featured a slider keyboard. It hid the analog keys, using the up and down swipe motion.

The model had a 3.2-inch touch screen (360 x 480 pixels resolution) and a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. Its processor was 624 MHz and it had 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of internal space, expandable up to 32 GB with microSD. The BlackBerry Torch 9800 was launched in Brazil in November 2010 and reached the national market at a price of R$2,699.

5 of 12 BlackBerry Curve 3G 9300 — Photo: Disclosure BlackBerry Curve 3G 9300 — Photo: Disclosure

A year after the launch of the 9800 model, BlackBerry brought the BlackBerry Curve 3G 9300 to the Brazilian market. The model had the same physical QWERTY keyboard, but without a sliding screen. The display was only 2.46 inches (320 x 240 pixels), but the cell phone had, among its highlights, 3G connectivity and media buttons on the top of the phone. They were divided into play, pause and play/back buttons. The play button still served as a shortcut to the media collection.

The Curve 9300 was equipped with 256 MB of RAM and 256 MB of storage, as well as a microSD slot. Shortly after it was released, a review by TechTudo pointed out that Among the negative points of the device were the 1,150 mAh battery and 2 megapixel camera. The model cost about R$ 1 thousand.

6 of 12 BlackBerry 7520 — Photo: Publicity/BlackBerry BlackBerry 7520 — Photo: Publicity/BlackBerry

To complete the BlackBerry trio, the 7520 model impressed with its wide screen, which gave a greater view of the applications installed on the device. As with the previously mentioned brand models, the cell phone offered users e-mail, corporate data, internet, telephone and Push to Talk technology.

In its specifications, the BlackBerry 7520 did not have the screen size, but we know that it had a resolution of 160 x 240 pixels, 32 MB of internal memory and an operating system called Amora. The QWERTY keyboard, the famous keyboard that accompanies the brand’s models, was arranged in a V-shape. cost about $1,500.

7 of 12 Radio cell phones were popular five years ago — Photo: Disclosure/Motorola Radio cell phones were popular five years ago — Photo: Disclosure/Motorola

The Motorola i550 Plus had a appearance reminiscent of classic 1990s appliances. Because it was an old model, it didn’t have cameras and its display didn’t even have colors. On the analog keyboard — which here came with more spaced keys — there was a specific button so the user could turn on the speakermimicking the functionality of landline phones.

It is worth mentioning that Motorola was one of the great partners of Nextel during the time of operation of the PTT in Brazil. The North American manufacturer was responsible for most of the models sold by the telephone operator that were compatible with radio technology. The launch value was R$ 949.

8 of 12 Motorola i867 (Photo: Disclosure) — Photo: TechTudo Motorola i867 (Photo: Publicity) — Photo: TechTudo

The Motorola i867 deserves to be highlighted. Launched in Brazil in 2012, it featured Push to Talk technology and the Android system (which was crawling, in version 2.1). The model had a 3.1-inch touch screen, 3 MP camera and two microphones with noise canceling technology.

The cell phone was sold at Nextel stores for R$899 in cash or R$499 when linked to a data package. The smartphone even won a themed version inspired by a famous car from the Italian automaker Ferrari — which made the device more expensive. The product for Formula 1 fans cost up to R$1,499.

9 of 12 Motorola i465 — Photo: Disclosure Motorola i465 — Photo: Disclosure

Despite being considered a great value for money, the Motorola i465 had a outdated design even for the cell phone standard of the time. Square and with an analog keypad, the phone had a 1.8-inch screen with a resolution of 128×160 pixels and an internal antenna. Its storage capacity was only 64 MB and did not have memory card slots.

Another thing that did not please much was the presence of the VGA camera, quite outdated at the time of the smartphone’s launch. To get the consumer’s attention with this device, Motorola bet on battery life. If you used Nextel’s voice service, the cell phone supported about 3.4 hours of continuous talk time. The Motorola i465 was launched in Brazil in June 2009 for R$499.

10 of 12 Nokia E5 — Photo: Disclosure Nokia E5 — Photo: Disclosure

Also called E5-00, the Nokia cell phone with PTT function, was another option that tried to reach the consumer through the pocket. Even being an analog keyboard model, the device surprised by its usability. The Finnish company’s model resembled those marketed by BlackBerry, but with some less resourceslike the trackball that served as a kind of mouse for the cursor on the screen.

The device came with a 2.36-inch screen with a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels, a 5 megapixel rear camera, digital zoom and a tool for panoramic photos. Its internal memory was 256 MB, expandable up to 32 GB.

The E5’s battery was also good, guaranteeing up to 5 hours and 15 minutes of talk time. The cell phone was sold in black, white, blue, brown and gray, with the launch price set at R$799.

11 of 12 Nokia Navigator 2710 — Photo: Reproduction/GSMarena Nokia Navigator 2710 — Photo: Reproduction/GSMarena

Compared to previous model, Nokia Navigator 2710 was, first of all, a simple cell phone. Its specifications included a 2.2-inch screen with 240 x 320 pixels, a 2 MP camera and 64 MB of internal memory, expandable up to 16 GB via microSD card.

Even though it was launched in 2010, the device did not have Wi-Fi. Its highlight was on account of the GPS, which worked through a Nokia application, in addition to compatibility with MP3 music. The cell phone worked both on the network enabled by Nextel, for conversations using PTT, and with the Vivo Direto radio service.

12 of 12 LG GU285 popcorn — Photo: Playback/GSMarena LG GU285 popcorn — Photo: Reproduction/GSMarena

With the slider keyboard, which appeared when the user swiped the device’s screen up, the LG GU285 Popcorn It wasn’t the most technological, but it was good for everyday use.. Launched in 2009, the mobile phone, bet on a 2-inch screen, with a resolution of 176 x 220 pixels, 1.3 MP camera and 900 mAh battery – which lasted 3 and a half hours of continuous conversation.

One of the strengths of the device was the extensive range of colors with which it was marketed. LG bet on variety with black, silver, white and red, white and pink and light silver. The model also had additional buttons so that the user could navigate more quickly through the small menu panel.

Check out in the video below 7 hidden functions on the cell phone