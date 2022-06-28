5 best movies of the moment to watch now on Netflix

Martin Kraut / Netflix
If you want to know what’s on fire on Netflix, this list is for you. Here we indicate some productions that were recently added to the platform and that are at the top of the streaming audience or are among the most commented on film and critic sites. That’s because these productions are recent and it’s the moment when subscribers run to check it out, both to see the quality and because it’s new. So, if you want to watch the hottest in the catalogue, don’t miss these productions. Highlights for “The Wrath of God”, 2022, by Sebastián Schindel; “Throwing High”, from 2022, by Jeremiah Zagar; and “Trees of Peace”, from 2022, by Alanna Brown. The titles available on Netflix are organized by year of release.
The Wrath of God (2022), Sebastián Schindel
Luciana faces a series of mysterious deaths in the family, which draw closer to her by the minute, while the enigmatic writer she worked for looks on in a horrified and suspicious way. In a desperate attempt to save her only remaining living relative, she must race against time to find the truth and end the killing spree.
Shooting High (2022), Jeremiah Zagar
Stanley Beren is a basketball scout who happens to discover Spanish amateur player, Bo Cruz, playing in a park outside Madrid. Seeing in the boy a talent like he hadn’t found in a long time, Stanley finds himself renewed in hopes and decides to take the phenomenon to the United States, without the team’s approval. The two will have to prove, against all odds, that they have what it takes to make the NBA.
Trees of Peace (2022), Alanna Brown
The Soldier Who Was Not (2021), John Madden
In the midst of World War II, Allied forces prepare to take Sicily from the south coast. However, the Nazis discover the plans. Intelligence officers Ewe Montagu and Charles Cholmondelcy are summoned to devise a strategy to embarrass Hitler’s soldiers and make them believe that the Allied forces’ target is, in reality, Greece. Inspired by a true story.
Spiderhead (2022), Joseph Kosinski
In a groundbreaking penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti, prisoners use a surgically implanted device that administers doses of mind-altering drugs. For serving as guinea pigs, your sentence is reduced. In Spiderhead, there are no bars, no cells or uniforms, the volunteer prisoners can be themselves… until they change completely. Sometimes for a better version. Need to relax? There’s a drug that does that. Don’t know what to say? There’s also a drug that can solve it. But when prisoners Jeff and Lizzy form a bond, their journey towards redemption takes a turn for the worse as Abnesti’s experiments begin to test the limits of free will.