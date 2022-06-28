5 best movies of the moment to watch now on Netflix

If you want to know what’s on fire on Netflix, this list is for you. Here we indicate some productions that were recently added to the platform and that are at the top of the streaming audience or are among the most commented on film and critic sites. That’s because these productions are recent and it’s the moment when subscribers run to check it out, both to see the quality and because it’s new. So, if you want to watch the hottest in the catalogue, don’t miss these productions. Highlights for “The Wrath of God”, 2022, by Sebastián Schindel; “Throwing High”, from 2022, by Jeremiah Zagar; and “Trees of Peace”, from 2022, by Alanna Brown. The titles available on Netflix are organized by year of release.

Images: Disclosure / Reproduction Netflix

The Wrath of God (2022), Sebastián Schindel Martin Kraut / Netflix Luciana faces a series of mysterious deaths in the family, which draw closer to her by the minute, while the enigmatic writer she worked for looks on in a horrified and suspicious way. In a desperate attempt to save her only remaining living relative, she must race against time to find the truth and end the killing spree.

Shooting High (2022), Jeremiah Zagar Scott Yamano / Netflix Stanley Beren is a basketball scout who happens to discover Spanish amateur player, Bo Cruz, playing in a park outside Madrid. Seeing in the boy a talent like he hadn’t found in a long time, Stanley finds himself renewed in hopes and decides to take the phenomenon to the United States, without the team’s approval. The two will have to prove, against all odds, that they have what it takes to make the NBA.

Trees of Peace (2022), Alanna Brown Disclosure / Netflix Leda is a vacationing academic in a small coastal town in Greece. One day at the beach, she observes a family fighting nearby. Leda finds herself obsessed with Nina, a young mother who has trouble controlling her daughter. When the child disappears, Leda finds the girl and returns her to the family. From then on, she has flashbacks of her daughters and is haunted by painful memories of her own past.

The Soldier Who Was Not (2021), John Madden Giles Keyte / Netflix In the midst of World War II, Allied forces prepare to take Sicily from the south coast. However, the Nazis discover the plans. Intelligence officers Ewe Montagu and Charles Cholmondelcy are summoned to devise a strategy to embarrass Hitler’s soldiers and make them believe that the Allied forces’ target is, in reality, Greece. Inspired by a true story.