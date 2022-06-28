5 weird reasons that can stop you from flying

If you’re looking forward to boarding an aircraft, know that there are some strange reasons that can stop you from flying. Be careful not to fall under any of the items below.

Weird reasons that might stop you from flying

1 – Inappropriate physique for the equipment

There are airlines that can prevent you from traveling for physical reasons. This is because the seat belt must be buckled on the passenger to ensure safety during the flight. Of course, the topic is controversial and companies are already working to implement special seats on planes. Incidentally, people who are too tall can also face problems and impediments.

2 – You can be a victim of overbooking

Some airlines may sell more tickets than they have seats within a trip. This can prevent you from traveling by plane, even if you dispute the boarding purchase with the staff and flight attendants. Overbooking happens and can affect you too.

3 – Inappropriate language can prevent you from traveling by plane

If you use a lot of profanity and are caught doing it on the plane before boarding, you may be “invited” to leave. It’s no use complaining, as this may be described in the service usage rules that were agreed by you as a customer.

4 – Not “Liking” Christmas

This took place at a LaGuardian airport in New York City in the United States (USA). A passenger was barred from traveling by plane after rudely replying to a “Merry Christmas” from the person responsible for boarding. This act was contrary to company policies and the customer was removed from that flight to applause from the entire cabin.

5 – Stink can prevent you from traveling by plane

If something on you or something you brought is giving off a bad odor, the company may stop you from flying. So be aware of what you take on board the flight. Incidentally, bare feet are also a good reason for this.