Accident in which Tarik Lima and his girlfriend died was caused by a drunk driver, says PRF

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) reported this Monday (27) that the accident of singer Tarik Lima and his girlfriend, Gabrielle Oliveira, was caused by a drunk driver. The driver of the vehicle hit the back of the couple’s motorcycle, which did not resist the injuries.

According to the PRF, the accident occurred in the early hours of last Friday (24), at KM 96 of the BR-101, in Bayeux, in the Metropolitan Region of João Pessoa.

The artist’s companion had her death certified while still at the scene. Tarik was taken to the Trauma Hospital, where he would undergo surgery to amputate one of his legs, but suffered cardiac arrest and died.

The driver responsible for the accident had “impaired psychomotor ability due to the influence of alcohol – drunken driving”, detailed the corporation’s report.

Also according to the document, a blood alcohol test (breathalyzer test) identified that there was 0.5 milligrams of alcohol per liter of air expelled by the driver’s lungs. He was then arrested.

Who is Tarik Lima?

Born in João Pessoa, capital of Paraíba, Tarik Lima was a singer of cheesy funk and has been collecting hits since 2020, such as “Bate com Vontade”, which featured Mc Dricka and Dadá Boladão, and also “Eu vou tepusr” and “Eu I will find you”, both with Mc Tetéu.

The hits garnered thousands of plays on YouTube and streaming platforms, as well as choreography videos on TikTok.

Before his fame, however, the artist used to perform in bars and churches in the Mangabeira neighborhood, where he lived with his family.