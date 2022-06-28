Actor’s mother talks about her hospitalization

Carmen Lucia Hondjakoff, mother of Sérgio Hondjakoff, was confident that this will be the actor’s last hospitalization. He has been in a clinic since early June after a video in which he threatens to kill his father went viral on social media.

In an interview with Quem, she also explained that she does not know how long her son’s treatment should last.

“It’s too early to make predictions. Just to detox takes about three months,” he said.

“He is accepting the treatment, thank God. And let’s go, with faith that this will be the last hospitalization of his life!”, he added.

Carmen said that she doesn’t speak to Sérgio every day, but that Danielle Monteiro, with whom the actor has a son aged 1 year and 11 months, maintains daily contact. “The social worker informed me that, when I want to talk to him, there is no problem. Whoever talks to him is Dani, his wife,” she said.

The therapist Sandro Barros is responsible for the treatment against chemical dependence of the actor known for playing Cabeção in “Malhação” (TV Globo). He arrived at Sérgio Hondjakoff through Rafael Ilha, Bruno Gagliasso and Kayky Brito, who mobilized to offer help to the artist.

“The angel Rafael Ilha, who I didn’t even know personally, only on TV, was the only one who actually fell from the sky to help us”, praised Carmen.

clinic with abuse

In 2021, the actor was admitted to a rehabilitation clinic closed by the Public Ministry in Pindamonhangaba (SP) after complaints of mistreatment. He detailed what he observed at the scene in an interview with “Spectacular Sunday” (RecordTV) in April of this year.

“I didn’t see any malice or irregularity, what I could observe are the conditions. There is no way to offer a more adequate, more beneficial structure”, he recalled.

seek help

If you or a family member is facing problems related to chemical dependency, look for CAPS (Psychosocial Care Center) in your city to receive support and guidance.