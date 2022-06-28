After being exposed in a crowd, Edu Guedes involves Bruno and Marrone

Last Tuesday (21st), Edu Guedes was exposed on a big screen in front of a crowd and, after that, he talked about some country duos in his attraction in Band, The Chef, also citing Bruno e Marrone.

It turns out that Lucas Salles, Edu Guedes’ assistant at Band, opened an image where they were on the big screen of a country show in front of a crowd. Because it happened completely randomly, friends burst out laughing at The Chef.

“You and I in the middle of a show, there’s no explanation”, shot Lucas Salles, while Edu Guedes looked for reasons to explain this: “It’s a duo that likes us. Chitãozinho and XororóCan it be Edson & Hudson, Gian and Giovanni…Bruno and Marrone. Do you know what that is? It’s not the case, it could be… Cesar Menotti and Fabiano, these two are two figures. These two are too much.”

The click was received by the wife of Lucas Salles, but during The Chief, it was not revealed who was the countryman in question who used the image of the two.

Edu Guedes takes on dating

After spending a long time without appearing publicly with anyone, Edu Guedes took up a relationship with Jaqueline Ciocci last June 18, in a post made on her social media. For those who don’t know, the girl in question is a reporter for the Faustão in the Band.

A week later, the two appeared together again in a new post on Instagram. “How lucky for us,” wrote the Band contractor in the caption of the post.