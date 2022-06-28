After ICMS reduction, drop in gasoline price should occur within five days at pumps in SP stations, says union | Sao Paulo

The drop in the price of a liter of gasoline should occur within five days at gas station pumps, according to the São Paulo State Petroleum Derivatives Retail Trade Union (Sincopetro). The measure will impact fundraising for areas such as Health and Education.

This Monday (27), the government of São Paulo reduced the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on gasoline. The price of a liter of fuel should be almost R$0.50 cheaper at the pump.

USP estimates that the reduction in ICMS collection represents a loss of up to 6.5% of transfers to the university from 2023

‘Without infrastructure, we will not have quality research in Brazil’, says USP dean about ICMS reduction

Lower values ​​at stations depend on the distributors apply the new rate on inventories, according to the union, which can take up to five days.

The price of a liter of gasoline cost an average of R$ 6.83 on June 18, according to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). Among the items that make up this price are the distribution, resale and cost of anhydrous ethanol. In addition, ICMS corresponds to R$ 1.50, federal taxes cost R$ 0.69, and Petrobras’ share is R$ 2.85, responsible for 41% of the gasoline price composition.

If, on the one hand, the tax reduction will make the price of gasoline fall, on the other hand, it will generate a drop in government revenue. O state estimates that it will fail to raise R$ 4 billion reais per year and there may be a lack of money for important areas, according to Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB).

“The account is very simple. We have a budget of 30% for Education, 12% for Health, resources for Science and Technology, Fapesp, for universities in São Paulo, 9.57% for ICMS. You take BRL 1.2 billion from Education, around BRL 600 million from Health and so on. It is a total loss estimated at more than BRL 4 billion and naturally less money arrives for investment in these strategic and essential areas for society.”

Garcia stated, however, that for this year there will be no reduction in investment, as the state will use the money that came from last year’s record collection. But from 2023, if the ICMS reduction policy continues, then there will be cuts in investments in Health and Education.

The transfer of almost 10% of the tax quota is essential for the financing of state universities: the University of São Paulo (USP), the São Paulo State University (Unesp) and the State University of Campinas (Unicamp).

The dean of USP, Carlos Gilberto Carlotti Junior, estimates that the three universities, together, will lose R$ 1 billion a year. The area most affected will be scientific research.

“In our budget, mainly in the maintenance of equipment, of personnel who work with this equipment, so all our research, they are based on ICMS. Of course, we have funds from funding agencies that buy material, that buy some equipment, but without the infrastructure, without the building, without building maintenance, without server maintenance, we will not have quality research in Brazil. And it’s a shame, because at a time when society realizes the need for research, as we had here at Covid so that we can carry out the development of vaccines, treatments, medicines, and other areas of society, we see a policy that comes to reduce the capacity of the Brazilian state, and especially the state of São Paulo, to invest in science and technology.”

In the case of schools in São Paulo, the head of government relations at Todos pela Educação, Lucas Loogerbrugge, says that the reduction in ICMS will impact non-compulsory expenses, such as teacher qualification courses and school renovations, for example.

“Those that you can choose how to spend are government programs, what we see full-time, teacher training initiatives, initiatives to reform and adapt the infrastructure of schools to receive these students in the post-pandemic period, those actions of mothers and families helping to bring children who dropped out of school… All this depends on resources, which are mainly financed by ICMS, so all these actions must be impacted.”