After Klara Castanho’s exposure case, Gabi Brandt reveals that she had data leaked twice by hospital | celebrities

Gabi BrandtReproduction / Instagram

Published 06/27/2022 11:54 | Updated 06/27/2022 12:14

Rio – Gabi Brandt took advantage of the repercussion of the Klara Castanho exposure case to report that her data had already been leaked twice by a hospital in Rio de Janeiro. The influencer said on her Instagram that the first time, she had a biopsy in late 2020. The other time, in April 2021, she was hospitalized to treat a kidney infection.

“This hospital business leaking patient stuff. Do you have any idea how absurd it is? I’m going to tell you a story of mine”, Gabi began. She explained that the family has a history of uterine cancer and underwent tests to investigate whether she had the disease.

“I had a suspicion and my doctor told me to have a biopsy. I was admitted to the hospital. I didn’t want to pass the news on to my family about the suspicion, because I wasn’t sure. Why would I worry everyone? I went for the biopsy in secret. A hospital employee leaked a photo of my hospital chart”, said the influencer.

She reported that all her details were revealed, except for the medical procedure, which gave rise to many rumors. “It had my doctor’s name, my health plan, date of entry, time of discharge. As it was not specifying that it was a biopsy to investigate possible cancer, this opened the door for people to speculate. I was hospitalized and my mother found out about it. “, continued. “It took a long time to get the biopsy results, everyone was worried. I couldn’t choose whether or not to tell this. It wasn’t the first time I had a kidney infection,” she said.

Gabi stated that the situation caused her trauma and that she no longer attended the hospital in question. “Such a delicate moment… The most surreal thing about it is the person from the hospital sending things. Who is hospitalized. I was very traumatized. , concluded Gabi.