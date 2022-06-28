After losing more than 70 kg, Laéllyo Mesquita talks about his struggle to maintain weight – Who

+



Laéllyo Mesquita️️️️️ before losing 70 kg (Photo: Personal archive)

The stylist and digital influencer Laellyo Mesquitawho lost more than 70 kg after undergoing bariatric surgery, talked about what motivated him to lose weight, the challenges he encountered and even gave tips for those who are also thinking about changing their eating habits.

The influencer says that he weighed more than 150kg, reaching the stage of morbid obesity, and that due to heart and liver problems he had to undergo surgery.

“What motivated me to lose weight was the issue of health. I never had problems with being chubby, but when it started to affect my health, I saw that I needed to operate”, he revealed.

Laéllyo says that maintaining his shape is a daily challenge, as he has always loved to eat. During the week he opts for a healthier diet and on weekends he is free to eat whatever he wants, but in small amounts, not depriving himself of eating what he likes.

“A tip I give to people who need and think about losing weight is to try to have a healthy diet with the help of a professional. advises.

It is worth remembering that whether for health, aesthetic reasons or due to the practice of sports, a diet should never be done without the follow-up of a doctor and/or a nutritionist. Each organism works in a different way and each diet needs different accompaniments.

