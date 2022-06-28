After new embezzlement due to Covid-19, see options for Dorival to climb Flamengo in Libertadores

O Flamengo has a long list of absences to face Tolima at the Manuel Murillo Toro Stadium, at 21:30 this Wednesdayfor the first leg of the round of 16 of the Liberators cup. In total, there are ten players away: eight tested positive for Covid-19, one is suspended and one is injured. Therefore, below THROW! shows Dorival’s possibilities to scale Fla position by position.

THE DEFAULTS

Initially, it is important to highlight who is outside. The first confirmed drop was João Gomes, who received his third yellow card in the last round of the group stage game. He, therefore, is suspended in the first match against Tolima.

Then came the confirmation of Bruno Henrique’s absence. The attacker suffered right knee multi-ligament injuryunderwent surgery and will only return to acting in 2023. He has already been discharged from the hospital. and physiotherapy will begin at Ninho do Urubu on the 4th of July.

The other casualties took place last Monday. That’s because Diego Alves, Matheus Cunha, Kauã (goalkeepers), Rodrigo Caio, Fabrício Bruno (defenders), Willian Arão, Daniel Cabral and Matheus França (midfielders) tested positive for Covid-19 and did not travel with the group to Colombia.

THE OPTIONS

goalkeepers:

In goal, there are only two possibilities: Santos or Hugo. The tendency, then, is for the first to be the holder. In the absence of Diego Alves, who was out of the game against América-MG because of attrition, Santos gained an opportunity among the holders. He was, in fact, one of the best on the field that night.

defenders:

Here, the good news is the return of David Luiz, who recovered from an edema, as reported by “ge” first. That way, he can be chosen to make a pair of defenders with Pablo. On the other hand, Léo Pereira and Gustavo Henrique had a safe performance against América-MG and, thus, can be chosen if shirt 23 is not yet 100%.

sides:

In this position, Matheuzinho, Rodinei, Ayrton Lucas and Filipe Luís are available to Dorival Júnior. All have had opportunities with the coach in the starting lineup and have performed at a good level. The choice, therefore, will be at the discretion of the coach from the observations of this Tuesday’s training.

Socks:

The situation starts to get more delicate here. With the absence of João Gomes and Willian Arão, the tendency is for Dorival Júnior to give up the lineup with three midfielders – unless he chooses Diego Ribas, who has already fulfilled the role in the past, but this is already a less likely scenario.

The front midfielders are Arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiro. Thus, if Dorival opts for a scheme with two defensive midfielders, it is likely that the number 7 will regain an opportunity in the starting lineup and play alongside the Uruguayan.

attackers:

​This is a position that has not suffered from embezzlement because of Covid-19. That way, Gabigol, Pedro, Lázaro, Victor Hugo, Vitinho and Marinho are available. In Flamengo’s last game, the first two made the attacking duo that worked, despite Gabi’s oscillation in the final stage. Vitinho was already used in Bruno Henrique’s place, but the bet didn’t work as well as with shirt 9 and 21.