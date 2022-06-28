Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Says She Was Sexually Abused as a Teenager

Ireland Baldwin and Alec Baldwin (photo: Getty Images)

Ireland Baldwinmodel and Alec Baldwin’s daughtersaid thathi raped while ‘completely unconscious’ in adolescence, and ended up getting pregnant. Now 26 years old, she explained why she brought up the subject, due to the decision to repeal the Roe V. Wade law on the protection of women who perform abortions in the United States.

‘I’m only now sharing my story because I want other women to feel supported and loved, whether they want to share their own story or not. I’m not here to tell this story today, but I was raped as a teenager and was completely unconscious when it happened, and it changed the course of the rest of my life. I never told anyone at the time, kept it for years. The only person who knew was a nurse who took care of me soon after. And I didn’t even tell my boyfriend at the time. Not for my parents. nobodyshe began, through a video posted on TikTok.

Alec Baldiwn’s daughter described how she tried to cope with the traumatizing situation. ‘I drank a lot more, I partied a lot more, I self-medicated. I was in other abusive and toxic relationships and friendships. I pretty much did everything I could to distract myself. Seeing so many other brave women sharing their stories made me wonder what my life would have been like if I had gotten pregnant and had to raise a baby during what I was going through at the time.said.

Ireland Baldiwn also said that, later, decided to resort to the abortion process. ‘I chose to have an abortion because I know exactly how to be born between two people who hated each other. Could I have had that baby and put that baby up for adoption? It might be. Maybe not. But choosing to raise a baby without my own financial security, without a loving, supportive partner, wouldn’t work for me. I chose myself, and I would choose myself again. Your life, your choice‘ he explained.

