AMD releases new Adrenalin Edition drivers for GPUs it no longer supports

The company also expanded support of recent GPUs to Windows 7 and Windows 8

AMD released last Friday (24) the download of the version 22.6.1 Legacy of the Adrenalin Edition drivers for your “legacy GPUs”. In practice, the nomenclature adopted by the company more than a year ago means that old hardware shouldn’t receive any official updates anymoremaking the current situation a little unusual.

According to the company, the main objective of the update is allow Windows 7 users to install drivers for GPUs based on modern architectures, such as RDNA2. Although the operating system has already been discontinued by Microsoft, AMD is aware that a sizable user base still uses it as the preferred platform.

Nonetheless, the manufacturer did not specify what changes were made to the functioning of their legacy hardware, if anything has been done in this direction. The list of components discontinued by the company includes the series R9 300, R9 200, HD 7700-7790, HD 6000 and HD 5000, among others — click here to see the complete list. Check the list of GPUs supported by the new drivers:

AMD Radeon™ R9 Fury Series

AMD Radeon™ R9 Nano Series

AMD Radeon™ R9 300 Series

AMD Radeon™ R9 200 Series

AMD Radeon™ R7 300 Series

AMD Radeon™ R7 200 Series

AMD Radeon™ R5 300 Series

AMD Radeon™ R5 200 Series

AMD Radeon™ HD 8500 – HD 8900 Series

AMD Radeon™ HD 7700 – HD 7900 Series

Update works on Windows 7, 8 and 10

While AMD initially released the Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1 drivers for the Windows 10it soon expanded compatibility to the Windows 7 it’s the Windows 8. According to the company, it is preparing to launch a new update specific to the RX 6400 and RX 6500 XT GPUs for systems that still rely on Windows 7.

In its patch notes, the company clarifies that some problems still persist, despite the update. use the feature Enhanced Sync may result in black screens appearing when certain applications or games are used, and eosRadeon metrics system tends to show incorrect memory clocks and large variations in performance.

While more modern GPUs should receive performance boosts with the new drivers, this is unlikely to happen with older models. Apparently, if AMD has made changes, they should focus on closing security breachesas NVIDIA occasionally does when releasing drivers for GPUs that are no longer officially supported.

Source: PC Gamer, Tom’s Hardware