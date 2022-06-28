América-MG president exempts Vagner Mancini and charges players for bad phase | america-mg

Coach Vagner Mancini continues with the support of América-MG’s board. The club guarantees that there is no “minimum chance” of a departure from the coach at this time. The charge is focused on the performance of the players.

With just one victory in the last nine games, the América-MG coach saw the team enter the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship, with 15 points, after Goiás’ victory over Cuiabá, this Sunday.

In an exclusive interview with gethe president of the club, Alencar da Silveira Jr, said that there is no possibility that Mancini leaves the command of the team in case of defeat to Botafogo, this Thursday, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

It doesn’t stand a chance. Mancini is the coach who has the respect and trust of América-MG, and he remains in the position. It doesn’t exist, they’re trying to plant it.

In the 14 rounds he played in the competition, Coelho accumulated seven defeats, four victories and three draws – a gain of only 35.7%.

According to the president, what América-MG needs to rehabilitate in the Brazilian Championship is not a change of command, but a change of posture on the field. According to him, the cast needs to have attitude.

We have no more fat to burn. Stop the joke.

– Now, every game for América-MG is an important game. Players have to have attitude, to know that we got where we didn’t want to go. What has to happen is that the ball has to go in, the bread has to fall with the butter facing up. That’s it. You have to be determined in what you are going to do. The team has to have attitude, it has to arrive – he says.

Alencar recognizes the need for new signings to reinforce the squad for the rest of the season and assured that he will look for new parts in the next transfer window that will open on July 18.

– Yes, we are going after at least four pieces to help the squad. We know the need and the boys also know that no one will lose ground. People need. – ends.

After the defeat to Flamengo at Maracanã, Vagner Mancini also mentioned the need for changes in the American squad.

– Possibly we will have the change of parts, yes, because some parts ended up falling out of production and then the trainer’s hand has to come in. I have to reinvigorate the team, make it more competitive, not fluctuate so much and so that we can win again. – said the technician.