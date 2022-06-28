Anapetro joins the CVM against the choice of Caio Paes de Andrade for the presidency of Petrobras | Economy

The National Association of Petroleum Workers Minority Shareholders of Petrobras (Anapetro) filed a representation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) against the appointment of Caio Paes de Andrade to the presidency of the state-owned company.
The executive was elected on Monday (27) by the company’s board.
Caio Paes de Andrade will be the 5th president of Petrobras in the Bolsonaro government — Photo: Edu Andrade/Ministry of Economy
In the representation, the minority shareholders point out “possible acts harmful to the assets of the Petrobras company and the interests of its shareholders.”
The main question is that the choice of Paes de Andrade violates the State-Owned Companies Law. The minority shareholders say that the executive “does not have a clear knowledge in the area, in addition to having a degree in social communication, with no experience in the oil and energy sector”.
Paes de Andrade has a degree in social communication from Universidade Paulista, a postgraduate degree in administration and management from Harvard University and a master’s degree in business administration from Duke University, in the United States.
The executive was appointed to the position by the government a month ago, but the exchange ran into the legal procedures defined for the replacement.
Paes de Andrade is the fourth president of Petrobras appointed by the Jair Bolsonaro administration. The government has changed the presidents of the state-owned company based on a speech of dissatisfaction with the rise in fuel prices. With an eye on reelection, President Bolsonaro is behind ex-President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the voting intention polls and arrives for the presidential campaign in a scenario of high inflation.