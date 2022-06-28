Anatel seizes 5,700 products in Amazon warehouses; understand the risks – 06/27/2022

Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) agents seized 5,700 non-approved telecommunications products at Amazon distribution centers in the cities of Betim (MG) and Cajamar (SP). Among the items, most were portable batteries, cell phone chargers and wireless headphones.

The inspection was carried out between June 21 and 24, and the estimated value of the products reaches R$ 500 thousand. The on-site operation is the second largest aimed at companies operating in retail online.

The inspection was coordinated by Moisés Moreira, Anatel’s advisor, and by the Superintendent of Inspection, Hermano tertiuswith support from Direp (Division of Reprimand against Contraband and Embezzlement of the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil) and PFE-Anatel (attorney Federal Specialized with Anatel).

In a note, Amazon said the tilt that “it received tax from Anatel in two of its distribution centers between the 21st and 24th of June. Amazon is gathering the information in cooperation with the authorities and, as necessary, will take action in the interests of consumers.”

combat piracy

Anatel’s operation is part of actions to combat irregular trade in non-approved products. That is, without registration of the agency.

The approval is made to authorize the sale of a product in the Brazilian market. The process is necessary to ensure that the products do not pose risks to consumers and to guarantee service by a technical assistance in case of defects.

Before an electronic device is sold, it undergoes a series of tests to evaluate potential, for example, overheating, explosion, radiation, interference with other communication signals, among other problems.

In general, when a non-approved product is sold over the internet, it is sold at prices much lower than the others practiced in the market, which can attract the consumer. Many people, however, do not even realize that the sale of this product is illegal.

Keeping an eye on irregular cell phones

In recent years, Anatel has intensified enforcement against the sale of illegal smartphones.

Its Action Plan to Combat Piracy (PACP) has existed since 2018. Until last year, together with other bodies, operations prevented the sale of 4.6 million irregular products with a total value estimated at R$500 million.

How do I know if my cell phone is illegal?

First, according to the agency itself, you must check the presence of the seal or certification number from Anatel on the body of your cell phone or in its instruction manual. This highlight can also be on the box of the device (if you still have it).

With this certification number, by the way, you can check various information about your smartphone on Anatel’s Mosaic Portal. To access it, click here.

In the field “Approval/Certificate No. (legacy):” at the top of the screen, enter the number you found for your smartphone. Then click on “Filter”.

By doing this, Portal Mosaico will bring not only the model and brand of the device, but also manuals and certificates of tests that the cell phone has passed.

If the agency’s system doesn’t find anything, there’s a chance your phone is an illegal product that hasn’t gone through these validation processes.

Importance of IMEI, the cell phone’s “CPF”

In addition to this verification, you can also check the status of your cell phone using its IMEI. This is an acronym for International Mobile Equipment Identity, which, in Portuguese, means “international identity of mobile equipment”. It is a kind of fingerprint of your smartphone, something unique to identify you in the world, like a CPF.

There are a few ways to find your cell phone’s IMEI, but one of the easiest and fastest is to dial *#06# on your phone. The number will appear on the screen, and if the device is capable of two chips, it will have two IMEIs.

With the IMEI in hand, you can access the Celular Legal website, also from Anatel, and click on “Check the status of your cell phone here”.

Then the website will offer a field to fill in with the IMEI numbers. By typing and clicking on “Consult”, you can check if there is any irregularity with the device’s IMEI, such as restrictions due to theft, theft or loss.

When a cell phone is stolen, stolen or lost, it is essential that the IMEI code is reported to the telephone operator and the police. Thus, the phone can be locked so that someone else cannot use it.

My cell phone is illegal. And now?

When doing the conferences listed above, in case you have come across a problem with your cell phone: calm down. You are protected by the Consumer Protection Code.

If the purchase was made remotely, over the internet, for example, Anatel informs you that there is a period of seven days from receipt of the product for you to return it.

If the process was carried out in a physical store, there is no right of regret. However, the smartphone supplier must answer for the sale of products unfit for consumption. And, in the case of the sale of adulterated or counterfeit products, the merchant can also be held criminally liable.

For eventual defects or apparent problems, there is a period of 90 days, from the date of purchase, to complain to the supplier.

This same period is given for defects or hidden problems of the cell phone (that is, that arise over time), but then it starts to be counted only from the date on which the consumer became aware of this problem.

To increase security and make your life easier, always keep your purchase receipt and warranty statement.

*With article by Aurélio Araújo