André explains “Dinizismo” in Fluminense: “It’s much more than having the ball” | it’s in the area

One of the highlights of Fluminense in the season, midfielder André participated this Monday in the program Tá Na Área do sportv, after the 1-0 victory over Botafogo, and spoke about “Dinizismo”. According to the midfielder, who declared that he was a big fan of the work of coach Fernando Diniz, the coach’s work goes far beyond ball possession.

– I already admired his work. But working with him was something different. He’s different. It’s much more than having the ball as everyone says. It’s so much more with that. Everyone says that the team plays the ball to the side and nothing happens. In fact, for example, in yesterday’s game and against Cruzeiro. We had possession and we were aggressive. Yesterday, our team was on top. We pressed when we lost the ball, without taking the risk of conceding a goal. Not only the possession of the ball, but his team is very aggressive. It’s way beyond that.

André and Fernando Diniz applaud Fluminense fans — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro / AGIF

– In addition to being off the beaten track, he has a very human side. He looks at the player a lot, especially those who are not playing, who are not in a very good phase. He tries to help a lot. It was like that with Luiz Henrique. It had just been sold, we had been eliminated in Libertadores. He pulled Luiz and it was no wonder that in recent games he has been one of the best forwards in Brazil. Fred is an idol, a guy who helped me a lot. He tried his best for Fred to stay with us, I don’t know what will happen, but Fred has been very important to us.

André, Chay and Del Piage in action in Botafogo x Fluminense — Photo: André Durão/ge

André also remembers that he started out as a striker, but that competition was great in Xerém’s offensive sector.

– I arrived as a centre-forward. It was just João Pedro and Marcos Paulo (disputing position). There was Rafael Navarro too. I arrived in 2013, coming from Bahia. I was short too. I went to dispute a championship there in the interior, I ended up being top scorer. Goalkeeper Ricardo Correia ended up liking me. It brought me here, but the competition was tough. Then I just went downhill, then in 2015 I ended up as a steering wheel (laughs).

André comments on having played in various positions in the youth categories: “All that was missing was a defender and goalkeeper”

With a contract renewed until 2025, André also commented on his stay at the club.

– I am very happy here (in Fluminense). I try to leave these (transfer to Europe) to the outside. Of course, everyone who comes up from the base wants to play in Europe. But I think day by day, game by game. Our team is going through a very good transformation. In the last games we are being highlighted by the offensive form. I believe that this period of renewal will be good for me, even from experience, and if there is a good proposal for me and Fluminense, it is to get there even more prepared. It’s living day to day and be what God wants.

Coming from three consecutive victories, Fluminense will have a free week to work. The team returns to the field to face Corinthians, on Saturday, at 4:30 pm (GMT), for the Brasileirão. With the victory over Botafogo, Tricolor reaches 21 points in the competition and remains in sixth position.

