Anitta explains the concept of the scenario with the favela on stage: ‘Music can become art and change lives’ | Fantastic

Anitta had already presented her international show in the United States. This time, the singer from Rio de Janeiro took her funk and favela to Europe. It was during Rock in Rio Lisboa, last Sunday (26), that she welcomed Álvaro Pereira Júnior, from Fantástico, backstage and told a little about the concept of the scenario and the presentation.
But who doesn’t know your shows, what can you expect? Musicians, dancers, DJ? Anita explains the steps:
“I bring a lot of dancers. We have there the scenario created by the genius, who created the Animal Kingdom, the Disney park in Orlando. He created the scenario and thought together with me how to make a favela that was going to transform. It has a whole concept, but people don’t know. I’m going to speak here exclusively for Fantástico”, says Anitta.
Anitta sings at Rock in Lisbon — Photo: @ihateflash/Disclosure
“The triangle is as follows: we start with a favela, where people hope that nothing will come out of there… Usually people look at a favela and say: ‘This place in X, Y, Z’. So, we start by showing that music can become art and can change lives”.
“The triangle turns into a large panel, where the artists graffitied their art. So, it is in the favela that you transform everything into art with culture, with Brazilianness”.
“Then at the end the loudspeakers come out to send that message to the whole world. This is the story of the setting, of acting.”
Anitta explains the concept of the scenario of her international show — Photo: @ihateflash/Disclosure
In the best sincere style, Anitta confirms that she has not yet presented her new scenario at the shows in Brazil.
“I didn’t present this scenario, but if someone is willing to pay… Because it’s expensive to travel with this scenario, from there to here… People want to see it, but they don’t want to pay. So, if someone wants to pay for us to take it there”.
The setting was in Los Angeles, then he traveled here (Portugal). It costs a lot of money and to travel with a business of this size…”, Anitta laughs.
Brazilian singers participate in Rock in Rio Lisbon 2022
