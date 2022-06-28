Another Chance to Disappoint: The Daredevil Series Is Back – 6/27/2022

A few years ago, expanding the range of television productions and using its vast menu of characters, Marvel tried to start a more intimate and supposedly violent universe with its urban heroes.

The partnership with Netflix used the same method as Agents of SHIELD, a series shown on North American open TV, making brief references to what happened in the studio’s films.

The flagship was Daredevil, who was also the one who managed to survive the most seasons — there were three in total. In addition to him, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and The Punisher were also part of this onslaught — and they were even brought together in a kind of Avengers With Serious Budget Constraints in the miniseries Defenders.

Despite the spectacular material that served as the basis for the adaptations, the truth is that all productions are very mixed. Daredevil is a disaster, very slow and with cliffhangers simply unsustainable: the main drama in several episodes is the question of whether Matthew Murdock will survive or not. Well, it seems that they would kill the protagonist in a program of this type.

The lack of creativity and evident financial limitations did not prevent the initiative from gaining many fans. There is a huge stir around the possible return of Charlie Cox as the Man Without Fear in the MCU – he even made a cameo in the latest Spider-Man movie, in one of the numerous pats for enthusiasts.

Anyone who hasn’t had the opportunity to be angry with this group will have the chance from this Wednesday, the 29th, when all this becomes available exclusively on Disney+.

Many people assumed that the series, a little more tense and violent than the traditional menu of Mickey Mouse’s familiar streaming platform, would be on Star+, its more mature cousin.

But the series come along with parental controls that allow adjustments to access content, since now Disney+ will now have in its collection material recommended for ages 16 and 18.

I mean, recommended in those: I personally don’t recommend Daredevil and his friends to anyone.

