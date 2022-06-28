ANS announces the suspension of the sale of 70 health plans in the country | Economy



The list released by ANS includes more than 70 plans that will have their sale suspended as of Thursday – Marcello Casal JrAgência Brasil

Published 06/27/2022 17:30

Rio – As of Thursday, 30, 70 health plans will have their sales suspended in the country. The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) reported this Monday, 27, that the decision was motivated by the high number of complaints against care coverage made in the 1st quarter of 2022. In all, eight operators were affected. Among them, Amil and Unimed.

The measure is part of the Service Guarantee Monitoring, which regularly monitors the performance of the health sector and works to protect consumers. More than 37,500 reports and complaints were recorded in the period between January and March. The ban, which takes effect from Thursday, affects 1,453,044 beneficiaries, as the plans of the operators mentioned by the ANS can only be marketed again when the operators prove improvements in services. Service Guarantee Monitoring:

The Monitoring of the Service Guarantee is the periodic monitoring of the access of the beneficiaries of health plans to the contracted coverage. Results are released quarterly. Complaints received by the ANS considered in the Monitoring refer to non-compliance with the maximum deadlines for consultations, exams and surgeries or denial of assistance coverage. Based on this information, the operators are classified into bands, allowing a comparative analysis between them and causing the suspension of the commercialization of the most claimed plans of the operators identified at risk. When an operator has a product with sales suspended as a result of the Service Guarantee Monitoring, it cannot register any new plan that is similar to those on the suspension list, nor receive new beneficiaries in health plans with sales suspended for this reason ( with the exception of a new spouse or child and terminated or retired former employees). Every quarter, operators are reassessed and, those that no longer present a risk to health care, in the manner of the aforementioned monitoring, are released to offer plans for new commercializations, provided that the plans are not with commercialization interrupted for other reasons. .

See the full list of suspended plans: – UNIMED VERTENTE DO CAPARAÓ – COOPERATIVA DE JOO MÉDICO LTDA

485570201 NATIONAL ADMISSION POS – ENF

– UNIMED NORTH/NORTHEAST-INTERFEDERATIVE FEDERATION OF COOPERATIVE SOCIETIES OF MEDICAL WORK

468492133 SPECIAL PP BUSINESS



462796102 Amil Blue IV National PJ QP

467747121 STAR – CE

472823148 ​​Amil 200 QP Gr. munic. BR Copart R PJCE

472840148 Amil 700 National QP R Copart PJCE

472930147 Amil 400 National QC R PJCA

472931145 Amil 400 National QP R Copart PJCA

472932143 Amil 400 National QP R PJCA

472936146 Amil 400 National QC R Copart PJCE

472937144 Amil 400 National QC R PJCE

472940144 Amil 400 National QP R PJCE

475231157 Amil 200 QC Gr. munic. RM RJ PJCE a

475739164 NEXT (Amil Fácil 50) Mun São Paulo QC PJCA

475741166 NEXT Mun São Paulo QC PJCE

476547168 Amil 200 QP Gr. munic. RM SP R PJCE and

477099164 NEXT PLUS RM RJ QC PJCE

478086178 Amil 500 QP Nacional Copart R ADM a

478088174 Amil 400 National QC Copart R ADM a

481730183 Amil 350 QC Nac R Copart S/Obst PJ

481734186 Amil 350 QP Nac R PJ

481895184 Amil Fácil 50 QC SP Plus BX Jundiaí GM Copart PJA

483754191 Easy Amil S60 QC SP GM PJ

483758194 Amil Fácil S60 QC SP BX Jundiaí GM PJ

483761194 Amil Fácil S60 QC SP BX Jundiaí GM Copart S/Obst PJ

483762192 Amil Fácil S60 QC RJ GM PJ

483773198 Amil Fácil S80 QP SP RJ DF PR PE GM Copart PJ

483778199 Amil S380 QC Nac R PJ

483779197 Amil S380 QC Nac R Copart PJ

483780191 Amil S380 QP Nac R PJ

483781199 Amil S380 QP Nac R Copart PJ

483802195 Amil S450 QP Nac R PJ

483803193 Amil S450 QP Nac R Copart PJ

483808194 Amil S450 QC Nac R PJ

483814199 Amil S750 QP Nac R PJ

485421207 Amil S750 QP Nac R PJA

485427206 Amil S380 QP Nac R PJA

485429202 Amil S380 QC Nac R PJA

486041201 Easy Amil S40 QC SP GM Copart PJ

486042200 Easy Amil S40 QC SP GM PJ

486046202 Amil Fácil S40 QC GRU Region GM PJ

486834200 Amil E85 QC SP RJ DF GO GM Copart PJ

488422211 Easy Amil S60 QC SP More GM PJ

489258215 Unimed Omega Plus S

483647192 Unimed Singular

468245129 UniPart Alpha 2

467691122 Unimed Alpha 2

467689121 Unimed Personal Collective Room 2

467687124 Unimed Delta 2

467683121 Unimed Alpha 2

467669126 Unimed Beta 2

467665123 Unimed Personal Collective Room 2

449970041 Unimed Personal Collective Room

401809985 Unimed Delta

401808987 Unimed Delta

– ESMALE ASSISTENCIA INTERNACIONAL DE SAUDE LTDA.

487355206 MOBI 3011E11

482589196 PREMIUM PROMO DF CP – AD – Nurse

469161130 PREMIUM PROMO

– SANTO ANDRÉ PLANOS DE ASISTENCIA MÉDICA LTDA.

470021130 MEDICAL IND 200

461072095 ORION

456479071 DIAMOND

456407073 RUBY

474742159 PRIME 300

455072062 REFERENCED PERSONNEL

– BIOVIDA SAÚDE LTDA.

477621176 BV-SENIOR/Nurse/SP/ABC

– SAÚDE BRASIL ASSISTÊNCIA MÉDICA LTDA.

488313216 ADVANCE I

488314214 CLASSIC II

488315212 CLASSIC I

489286211 CLASSIC I PLUS ASSOCIATIVE