ANS suspends 70 health plans due to customer complaints; see which | WH3 – System 103 – Radio Ray of Light – Radio Leader

The ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) determined this Monday (27) the temporary suspension of 70 health plans from 8 operators due to complaints related to assistance coverage in the 1st quarter of this year.



The measure is part of the Service Guarantee Monitoring, which regularly monitors the performance of the sector and works to protect consumers.

The ban on the sale of health plans takes effect this Thursday (30). In all, 1,453,044 beneficiaries are protected by the measure, as these plans can only be marketed to new customers again if the operators show an improvement in the monitoring result.



In addition to the suspensions, the ANS also discloses the list of plans that may be marketed again. In this cycle, 4 plans from 3 operators will have their sales released by the Service Guarantee Monitoring.

About Service Assurance Monitoring



The Monitoring of the Service Guarantee is the periodic monitoring of the access of the beneficiaries of health plans to the contracted coverage. Results are released quarterly.

Complaints received by ANS considered in the Monitoring refer to non-compliance with the maximum deadlines for consultations, exams and surgeries or denial of assistance coverage. Based on this information, operators are classified into bands, which allows a comparative analysis between the plans and can suspend the sale of plans with more complaints.



When an operator has a product with suspended sales, it cannot register any new plan that is similar to those on the suspension list, nor can it receive new beneficiaries in health plans – with the exception of a new spouse or child and former employees dismissed or retired.

Every quarter, operators are evaluated again and, those that no longer present a risk to health care, in accordance with the aforementioned monitoring, are released to offer plans for new commercializations, provided that the plans are not interrupted for other reasons. .



Vsee the plans that have been suspended

UNIMED VERTENTE DO CAPARAÓ – COOPERATIVA DE JOO MÉDICO LTDA

NATIONAL ADMISSION POS – ENF

UNIMED NORTH/NORTHEAST-INTERFEDERATIVE FEDERATION OF COOPERATIVE SOCIETIES OF MEDICAL WORK

SPECIAL PP BUSINESS

AMIL ASSISTANCE MÉDICA INTERNACIONAL SA

Amil Blue IV National PJ QP

STAR – EC

Amil 200 QP Gr. munic. BR Copart R PJCE

Amil 700 QP National R Copart PJCE

Amil 400 National QC R PJCA

Amil 400 QP National R Copart PJCA

Amil 400 National QP R PJCA

Amil 400 National QC R Copart PJCE

Amil 400 National QC R PJCE

Amil 400 National QP R PJCE

Amil 200 QC Gr. munic. RM RJ PJCE a

NEXT (Amil Fácil 50) Mun São Paulo QC PJCA

NEXT Mun São Paulo QC PJCE

Amil 200 QP Gr. munic. RM SP R PJCE and

NEXT PLUS RM RJ QC PJCE

Amil 500 QP National Copart R ADM a

Amil 400 National QC Copart R ADM a

Amil 350 QC Nac R Copart S/Obst PJ

Amil 350 QP Nac R PJ

Amil Fácil 50 QC SP Plus BX Jundiaí GM Copart PJA

Easy Amil S60 QC SP GM PJ

Amil Fácil S60 QC SP BX Jundiaí GM PJ

Amil Fácil S60 QC SP BX Jundiaí GM Copart S/Obst PJ

Easy Amil S60 QC RJ GM PJ

Amil Fácil S80 QP SP RJ DF PR PE GM Copart PJ

Amil S380 QC Nac R PJ

Amil S380 QC Nac R Copart PJ

Amil S380 QP Nac R PJ

Amil S380 QP Nac R Copart PJ

Amil S450 QP Nac R PJ

Amil S450 QP Nac R Copart PJ

Amil S450 QC Nac R PJ

Amil S750 QP Nac R PJ

Amil S750 QP Nac R PJA

Amil S380 QP Nac R PJA

Amil S380 QC Nac R PJA

Easy Amil S40 QC SP GM Copart PJ

Easy Amil S40 QC SP GM PJ

Easy Amil S40 QC GRU Region GM PJ

Amil E85 QC SP RJ DF GO GM Copart PJ

Easy Amil S60 QC SP More GM PJ

Amil Fácil S80 QP SP RJ DF PR PE GM2 PJ

UNIMED-RIO MEDICAL WORK COOPERATIVE OF RIO DE JANEIRO

Unimed Omega Plus S

Unimed Singular

UniPart Alpha

Unimed Alpha

Unimed Personal Collective Room

Unimed Delta

Unimed Alpha

Unimed Beta

Unimed Personal Collective Room

Unimed Personal Collective Room

Unimed Delta

ESMALE ASISTENCIA INTERNACIONAL DE SAUDE LTDA.

MOBI 3011E11

PREMIUM PROMO DF CP – AD – Nurse

PREMIUM PROMO

SANTO ANDRÉ MEDICAL ASSISTANCE PLANS LTDA.

MEDICAL IND 200

ORION

DIAMOND

RUBY

PRIME 300

REFERRED PERSONNEL

BIOVIDA SAÚDE LTDA.

BV-SENIOR/Nurse/SP/ABC

HEALTH BRASIL ASSISTÊNCIA MÉDICA LTDA.

ADVANCE I

CLASSIC II

CLASSIC I

CLASSIC I PLUS ASSOCIATIVE