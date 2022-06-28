ANS suspends marketing of 70 health plans after 37,500 complaints

Jenni Smith 4 hours ago Health Comments Off on ANS suspends marketing of 70 health plans after 37,500 complaints 2 Views

Complaints refer to the 1st quarter of 2022, period in which operators are reassessed

Disclosure / Brazil AgencyHealth plan
ANS suspends sale of health plans

After registering 37,512 claims related to assistance coverage, the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) informed, this Monday, 27, the suspension of 70 health plans of eight operators. According to the agency, the complaints refer to the 1st quarter of 2022. The measure is part of the ANS Service Guarantee Monitoring, which regularly monitors the sector’s performance and works to protect consumers.

The eight operators are prohibited from selling the plans as of Thursday, 30th. According to ANS, 1,453,044 beneficiaries are protected with the measure. The plans can only be sold to new customers if the operator shows an improvement in the monitoring result. In addition to the suspensions, the ANS also released the list of plans that may be marketed again. In this cycle, four plans from three operators will have their sale released by the Service Guarantee Monitoring.

The ANS clarifies that, every quarter, the operators are reassessed and, those that no longer present a risk to health care, according to the aforementioned monitoring, are released to offer plans for new commercializations, provided that the plans are not with the marketing interrupted for other reasons.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

How the world’s most expensive drug is applied

“What if I drop it? What if I miss a drop?” The fear of health …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved