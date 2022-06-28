ANS suspends marketing of 70 health plans after 37,500 complaints

Complaints refer to the 1st quarter of 2022, period in which operators are reassessed

Disclosure / Brazil Agency

ANS suspends sale of health plans



After registering 37,512 claims related to assistance coverage, the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) informed, this Monday, 27, the suspension of 70 health plans of eight operators. According to the agency, the complaints refer to the 1st quarter of 2022. The measure is part of the ANS Service Guarantee Monitoring, which regularly monitors the sector’s performance and works to protect consumers.

The eight operators are prohibited from selling the plans as of Thursday, 30th. According to ANS, 1,453,044 beneficiaries are protected with the measure. The plans can only be sold to new customers if the operator shows an improvement in the monitoring result. In addition to the suspensions, the ANS also released the list of plans that may be marketed again. In this cycle, four plans from three operators will have their sale released by the Service Guarantee Monitoring.

The ANS clarifies that, every quarter, the operators are reassessed and, those that no longer present a risk to health care, according to the aforementioned monitoring, are released to offer plans for new commercializations, provided that the plans are not with the marketing interrupted for other reasons.