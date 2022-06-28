ANS suspends marketing of 70 health plans | Economy

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) released this Monday a list of 70 health plans that were suspended due to complaints against care coverage made in the 1st quarter of 2022.

In all, eight operators were affected, including Unimed, Amil, Esmale, among others. (see full list below). The sale ban takes effect on June 30.

More than 37,500 complaints were recorded between January and March of this year, carried out through the Service Guarantee Monitoring, an ANS device that monitors the sector’s performance and acts to protect consumers.

According to the ANS, the plans can only be marketed to new customers again if the operators show an improvement in the monitoring result.

“Complaints received by the ANS considered in the Monitoring refer to non-compliance with the maximum deadlines for consultations, exams and surgeries or denial of assistance coverage”, explains the agency.

“Based on this information, the operators are classified into bands, allowing a comparative analysis between them and causing the suspension of the commercialization of the most claimed plans of the operators identified at risk”, says the statement released this Monday.

See the list of suspended health plans

UNIMED VERTENTE DO CAPARAÓ – COOPERATIVA DE JOO MÉDICO LTDA

485570201 NATIONAL ADMISSION POS – ENF

UNIMED NORTH/NORTHEAST-INTERFEDERATIVE FEDERATION OF COOPERATIVE SOCIETIES OF MEDICAL WORK

468492133 SPECIAL PP BUSINESS

AMIL ASSISTANCE MÉDICA INTERNACIONAL SA

462796102 Amil Blue IV National PJ QP

467747121 STAR – CE

472823148 ​​Amil 200 QP Gr. munic. BR Copart R PJCE

472840148 Amil 700 National QP R Copart PJCE

472930147 Amil 400 National QC R PJCA

472931145 Amil 400 National QP R Copart PJCA

472932143 Amil 400 National QP R PJCA

472936146 Amil 400 National QC R Copart PJCE

472937144 Amil 400 National QC R PJCE

472940144 Amil 400 National QP R PJCE

475231157 Amil 200 QC Gr. munic. RM RJ PJCE a

475739164 NEXT (Amil Fácil 50) Mun São Paulo QC PJCA

475741166 NEXT Mun São Paulo QC PJCE

476547168 Amil 200 QP Gr. munic. RM SP R PJCE and

477099164 NEXT PLUS RM RJ QC PJCE

478086178 Amil 500 QP Nacional Copart R ADM a

478088174 Amil 400 National QC Copart R ADM a

481730183 Amil 350 QC Nac R Copart S/Obst PJ

481734186 Amil 350 QP Nac R PJ

481895184 Amil Fácil 50 QC SP Plus BX Jundiaí GM Copart PJA

483754191 Easy Amil S60 QC SP GM PJ

483758194 Amil Fácil S60 QC SP BX Jundiaí GM PJ

483761194 Amil Fácil S60 QC SP BX Jundiaí GM Copart S/Obst PJ

483762192 Amil Fácil S60 QC RJ GM PJ

483773198 Amil Fácil S80 QP SP RJ DF PR PE GM Copart PJ

483778199 Amil S380 QC Nac R PJ

483779197 Amil S380 QC Nac R Copart PJ

483780191 Amil S380 QP Nac R PJ

483781199 Amil S380 QP Nac R Copart PJ

483802195 Amil S450 QP Nac R PJ

483803193 Amil S450 QP Nac R Copart PJ

483808194 Amil S450 QC Nac R PJ

483814199 Amil S750 QP Nac R PJ

485421207 Amil S750 QP Nac R PJA

485427206 Amil S380 QP Nac R PJA

485429202 Amil S380 QC Nac R PJA

486041201 Easy Amil S40 QC SP GM Copart PJ

486042200 Easy Amil S40 QC SP GM PJ

486046202 Amil Fácil S40 QC GRU Region GM PJ

486834200 Amil E85 QC SP RJ DF GO GM Copart PJ

488422211 Easy Amil S60 QC SP More GM PJ

488720214 Amil Fácil S80 QP SP RJ DF PR PE GM2 PJ

UNIMED-RIO MEDICAL WORK COOPERATIVE OF RIO DE JANEIRO

489258215 Unimed Omega Plus S

483647192 Unimed Singular

468245129 UniPart Alpha 2

467691122 Unimed Alpha 2

467689121 Unimed Personal Collective Room 2

467687124 Unimed Delta 2

467683121 Unimed Alpha 2

467669126 Unimed Beta 2

467665123 Unimed Personal Collective Room 2

449970041 Unimed Personal Collective Room

401809985 Unimed Delta

401808987 Unimed Delta

ESMALE ASSISTENCIA INTERNACIONAL DE SAUDE LTDA.

487355206 MOBI 3011E11

482589196 PREMIUM PROMO DF CP – AD – Nurse

469161130 PREMIUM PROMO

SANTO ANDRÉ MEDICAL ASSISTANCE PLANS LTDA.

470021130 MEDICAL IND 200

461072095 ORION

456479071 DIAMOND

456407073 RUBY

474742159 PRIME 300

455072062 REFERENCED PERSONNEL

477621176 BV-SENIOR/Nurse/SP/ABC

HEALTH BRASIL ASSISTÊNCIA MÉDICA LTDA.