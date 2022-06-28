ANS suspends sale of 70 health plans; see which

The ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) announced today that 70 health plans will have sales temporarily suspended from June 30th due to consumer complaints about assistance coverage. The plans are for 8 operators, including Amil and Unimed.
On the website, the agency asks that the population “do not hire the health plans listed below” and state that, if the consumer receives an offer, to report the sale to the ANS.
To decide on the suspension, the regulatory body took into account more than 37,000 complaints that were registered from January 1 this year to March 31.
The agency estimates that the measure affects more than 1 million beneficiaries and reinforced that these health plans can only be marketed again when operators prove improvements in services.
See the full list of suspended plans:
amil
Amil Blue: STAR – CE
Amil Blue IV National PJ QP
Amil 200 QP Gr. munic. BR Copart R PJCE
Amil 700 QP National R Copart PJCE
Amil 400 National QC R PJCA
Amil 400 QP National R Copart PJCA
Amil 400 National QP R PJCA
Amil 400 National QC R Copart PJCE
Amil 400 National QC R PJCE
Amil 400 National QP R PJCE
Amil 200 QC Gr. munic. RM RJ PJCE a
NEXT (Amil Fácil 50) Mun São Paulo QC PJCA
NEXT Mun São Paulo QC PJCE
Amil 200 QP Gr. munic. RM SP R PJCE and
NEXT PLUS RM RJ QC PJCE
Amil 500 QP National Copart R ADM a
Amil 400 National QC Copart R ADM a
Amil 350 QC Nac R Copart S/Obst PJ
Amil 350 QP Nac R PJ
Amil Fácil 50 QC SP Plus BX Jundiaí GM Copart PJA
Easy Amil S60 QC SP GM PJ
Amil Fácil S60 QC SP BX Jundiaí GM PJ
Amil Fácil S60 QC SP BX Jundiaí GM Copart S/Obst PJ
Easy Amil S60 QC RJ GM PJ
Amil Fácil S80 QP SP RJ DF PR PE GM Copart PJ
Amil S380 QC Nac R PJ
Amil S380 QC Nac R Copart PJ
Amil S380 QP Nac R PJ
Amil S380 QP Nac R Copart PJ
Amil S450 QP Nac R PJ
Amil S450 QP Nac R Copart PJ
Amil S450 QC Nac R PJ
Amil S750 QP Nac R PJ
Amil S750 QP Nac R PJA
Amil S380 QP Nac R PJA
Amil S380 QC Nac R PJA
Easy Amil S40 QC SP GM Copart PJ
Easy Amil S40 QC SP GM PJ
Easy Amil S40 QC GRU Region GM PJ
Amil E85 QC SP RJ DF GO GM Copart PJ
Easy Amil S60 QC SP More GM PJ
Amil Fácil S80 QP SP RJ DF PR PE GM2 PJ
biolife
crush
Saint Andrew
Medical Industry 200
Orion
Diamond
Ruby
Prime 300
Referred Personnel
Health Brazil
Unimed
Unimed Vertente Do Caparaó – Cooperativa de Trabalho Médico Ltda: Nacional Adhesão Post-Enf
Unimed Empresarial PP Special
Unimed Omega Plus S
Unimed Singular
Unipart Alpha 2
Unimed Alpha 2
Unimed Personal Collective Room 2
Unimed Delta 2
Unimed Alpha 2
Unimed Beta 2
Unimed Personal Collective Room 2
Unimed Personal Collective Room
Unimed Delta (401809985)
Unimed Delta (401808987)
Another four plans, from three operators, will return to sales after being released again by ANS.