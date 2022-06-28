ANS suspends the sale of 70 health plans — Portuguese (Brazil)

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) released this Monday (27/06) the list of health plans that will have their sale temporarily suspended due to complaints related to assistance coverage. The measure is part of the Service Guarantee Monitoring, which regularly monitors the performance of the sector and works to protect consumers. In this cycle, ANS determined the suspension of 70 plans from 8 operators due to complaints made in the 1st quarter.

The sale ban takes effect on the 30/06. In all, 1,453,044 beneficiaries are protected with the measure, as these plans can only be marketed to new customers again if the operators show an improvement in the monitoring result.

In addition to the suspensions, the ANS also discloses the list of plans that may be marketed again. In this cycle, 4 plans from 3 operators will have their sales released by the Service Guarantee Monitoring.

Service Guarantee Monitoring Results (1st quarter)

70 plans with suspended sales

4 plans with free marketing

1,453,044 beneficiaries protected

37,512 Total complaints analyzed in the period from 01/01/2022 to 03/31/2022.

See the result in the lists below:

Plans with suspended sales

reactivated plans

Plans that were already suspended for other reasons and that were also suspended by monitoring the service guarantee

Plans released by monitoring the service guarantee but that remain suspended for other reasons

About Service Assurance Monitoring

The Monitoring of the Service Guarantee is the periodic monitoring of the access of the beneficiaries of health plans to the contracted coverage. Results are released quarterly. Complaints received by the ANS considered in the Monitoring refer to non-compliance with the maximum deadlines for consultations, exams and surgeries or denial of assistance coverage. Based on this information, the operators are classified into bands, allowing a comparative analysis between them and causing the suspension of the commercialization of the most claimed plans of the operators identified at risk.

When an operator has a product with sales suspended as a result of the Service Guarantee Monitoring, it cannot register any new plan that is similar to those on the suspension list, nor receive new beneficiaries in health plans with sales suspended for this reason ( with the exception of a new spouse or child and terminated or retired former employees).

Every quarter, operators are reassessed and, those that no longer present a risk to health care, in the manner of the aforementioned monitoring, are released to offer plans for new commercializations, provided that the plans are not with commercialization interrupted for other reasons. .