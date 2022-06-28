ANS temporarily suspends the sale of 70 health plans – Sade

Current users of suspended health plans will not be harmed and will be able to enjoy the service normally.
The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) announced, on Monday (27), the temporary suspension of the marketing of 70 health plans from eight operators, due to complaints about assistance coverage. The sale is prohibited from Thursday (30) and can be resumed when operators show improvement in care performance.

The suspension of the sale results from the Monitoring of the Service Guarantee, which monitors the access of users of health plans to the contracted coverage. ANS analyzes complaints about non-compliance with the maximum deadlines for consultations, exams and surgeries, or denial of assistance coverage.

In the first quarter of this year, between January 1st and March 31st, 37,512 complaints were analyzed. Monitoring results are released quarterly.

Health plans that no longer present a risk to health care are released to resume marketing. In addition to those whose sales were suspended, ANS informed that four plans from three operators could be sold again.
The complete list of suspended plans and those that had their commercialization released is in a note from the ANS.

