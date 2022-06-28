Apple’s VR glasses should bring M2 chip and 16 GB of RAM | wearables

Apple’s mixed reality glasses can come equipped with the M2 chip, the latest processor produced by the apple brand. In addition, according to Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman, the device should arrive with 16 GB of RAM. Other highlights of the datasheet should be the microLED and AMOLED displays with 4K resolution. The stuffed technical file must be expensive: the estimated price of the product, which should only arrive in 2023, is more than R$15,000.

The rumor about the M2 chip is in line with speculation raised by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is close to the supply chain and often gets his remarks right about the electronics industry right. For Kuo, Apple would bring the M1 chip as the main processor, however, it would also have a secondary, lower cost, just to coordinate the sensors.

The news portal report The Information, published in May of this year, as the website The Verge recalls, also mentions the presence of more than one chip in the device, for other functions, corroborating what was mentioned by Kuo. Although Gurman does not mention this in the text published last Sunday (26), the use of a secondary chip is even a normal choice in today’s tech world.

During the WWDC 2022 developer event, which took place in early June, in the United States, Apple presented some information about the new M2 chip and stated that the hardware may have faster CPU and GPU than the M1 model, with 18 performance. % and 35% higher, respectively.

Apple’s mixed reality glasses are expected to bring both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies on the same device. Previous rumors indicate that the device should only be launched in 2023 and may have two MicroOLED displays with 4K resolution, in addition to a third AMOLED panel. Apple’s VR glasses, as they are also being called, can have 14 built-in cameras for facial scanning and Wi-Fi connection.

The device must run its own operating system, RealityOS, and tends to cost at least US$3,000, or around R$15,600, according to the current dollar exchange rate. If the rumors raised in the middle of the year are true, VR glasses can work without the need for an iPhone.

with information from Bloomberg and The Verge

