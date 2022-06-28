Are you tired? 12 Powerful Foods That Restore Your Energy and Stamina

With the busy routine in which we live, there is often no time to calmly choose the foods that we put on the plate, but often, the incorrect choice can be the reason for that constant indisposition, tiredness and feeling of fatigue. mental exhaustion.

To remedy this, it is necessary to choose foods that help the body to have more nutrients in its reserves, that is, that work as fuel for the metabolism to work efficiently and with a lot of vitality. In this sense, let’s get to know the foods that relieve tiredness and promote more disposition to the body.

Foods that relieve tiredness

1- Water: essential food for the maintenance of life, contributes to the vitality of the organs and hydration of the skin. Drinking water can provide more mood and feeling of satiety.

2- Chocolate: a food product much loved by thousands of people, produced from fermented and roasted cocoa beans, it has a great contribution as a source of energy. Chocolate is rich in theobromine, an alkaloid substance with an effect similar to that of caffeine, for this reason it acts as a stimulant food, which helps to alleviate tiredness. However, it is necessary to pay attention to the amount of sugar contained in the chosen brand, although sugar is a food that gives more energy, it poses several health risks when consumed in an exaggerated way.

3- Acai: fruit grown mainly in the Amazon region, it has many antioxidants and calories, the latter helps to relieve tiredness and give more energy and vigor. It is usually prepared in savory dishes or together with manioc flour and tapioca. But, there are those who love to consume it in the form of a drink or dessert.

4- Whole grains and cereals: are those like chia, flaxseed, granola, quinoa or barley. They are good sources of fiber and vitamins that favor weight loss, are capable of lowering cholesterol and blood sugar levels, in addition to providing good amounts of energy.

5- Natural yogurt: it is a type of energy-providing food, due to the process of transforming milk sugar into lactic acid through bacterial fermentation. It is rich in calcium and in bacteria such as bifidobacteria and lactobacillus that are good for the intestinal flora.

6- Fish and seafood: in general they are proteins rich in good nutrients and fatty acids. They have vitamins A, B, C, as well as minerals, which help keep the body strong, preventing a number of health problems.

7- Eggs: This food, which in the past was wrongly accused of causing an increase in cholesterol, is actually a superfood, rich in proteins, vitamins of the B, A, D and E complex, in addition to containing zinc, calcium and phosphorus. It is an ally in good health, both for those who want to increase muscle mass and to satisfy hunger and provide more energy to the body.

8- Ginger tea: its medicinal properties act by providing more energy, in addition to helping to reduce poor intake and gastritis.

9- Green tea: to be consumed alternating with ginger tea, green tea is a natural stimulant that fights tiredness and mental fatigue.

10- Dark green vegetables: include leafy vegetables, such as arugula and kale. They can be consumed in different ways. They are excellent sources of energy and vitality.

11- Banana: food rich in potassium, good for cardiovascular health and blood circulation, benefits muscle tone by preventing episodes of cramps, which is why it is so consumed among practitioners of physical activity.

12- Guarana: predominantly grown in the Amazon, the powder extracted from its seeds works as a metabolism stimulant, because it has good concentrations of caffeine and antioxidants.