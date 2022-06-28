Arlindo Cruz is operated in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

The singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Arlindo Cruz, 63, underwent surgery this week at Hospital Samaritano in Barra da Tijuca. Until the last update of this report, neither the family nor the doctors had detailed what Arlindo operated on or why.
- Share on WhatsApp
- Share on Telegram
Arlindinhothe artist’s son, told TV Globo that the father is already in the room do Samaritan and should be discharged by the end of this week.
Arlindo suffered a hemorrhagic stroke in March 2017 after feeling sick at home, and spent almost a year and a half hospitalized. The singer was discharged four years ago and, since then, has been doing speech therapy and physical therapy sessions. According to Arlindinho, the father has already shown evolution.
Homage from the school of heart
Arlindo Cruz, in a file photo — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks
This month, Império Serrano announced that the samba singer will be the theme of the samba school in 2023.
“Tell him it’s him! He’s the biggest! History starts to be written today!”, read a post on the school’s social network.
The development of the imperial carnival will be in charge of the carnival artist Alex de Souza, recently disconnected from Salgueiro. The school’s interpreter will be Ito Melodia, who left União da Ilha.
In 2023, Império Serrano will be back among the samba elite. Verde e Branca de Madureira was the champion of the Gold Series and will parade in the Special Group. The plot about capoeirista Besouro Mangangá led the investigation from end to end.
In 2019, Arlindo Cruz paraded at X-9 Paulistana with his family and accompanied by nurses.
He came in the last school car after being cleared by doctors to participate.
The singer Arlindo Cruz was released by the medical team to parade at X-9 Paulistana — Photo: Marcelo Brandt/G1