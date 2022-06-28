Atltico and Cruzeiro fans complain about ‘the same shirts’ from Adidas

photo: Photo montage: Reproduction and Staff Images Everson and Rafael will use the same Adidas model After the leak of the new Atletico kit made by Adidas, several fans complained about the similarity between the goalkeeper models that will be used by Everson and the one that Rafael Cabral uses at Cruzeiro.

The shirts worn by the archers of Atltico and cruise only in orange and with the same details. The difference lies in the symbols of each club and the sponsors’ brands.

The model made by Adidas for goalkeepers, the Condivo 22 GK, released in December 2021, is standard for the top teams in the world, but there are different colors. According to the specialized website "Footy Headlines', there are at least seven official colors of the Condivo 22 GK: black, mint green, light grey, rush blue, yellow, red and orange. Despite that, the athletic use the model with the same color that Cruzeiro uses.

Fans of both clubs complained on social media. “That goalkeeper shirt doesn’t change, it can’t. Get out of your comfort zone, Adidas, you’re giant. This shirt will run aground. Listen to the fans”, said Archbishop, Atlético supporter and former director of Galoucura.

“I still can’t believe that these leaked photos are real. There’s no logic that they’re going to put our goalkeeper shirt just like the rival’s,” said athlete Joo Marcos.

“Lack of creativity with Cruzeiro’s goalkeeper shirts You have to leave Adidas as soon as possible!”, said a Raposa fan.

See complaints on social media

SOCIAL NETWORK SAYS, ARRIVES IN COMPANIES@adidas @adidasfootball @adidasbrasil @Athletic @GaloTV @GaloNaVeia @lfm32 THIS GOALKEEPER SHIRT DOESN’T, CHANGE, IT’S NOT POSSIBLE GET OUT OF THE ADIDAS COMFORT ZONE, YOU GIANT… THIS BLOUSE WILL RUN AWAY, LISTEN TO A FAN pic.twitter.com/irfIFu6CSB %u2014 Archbishop (@Archbishop13) June 28, 2022

I’m athletic and with all due respect to the Atlético fans, the rooster doesn’t deserve a shirt that looks like a replica of the Oiapoque mall. If it is this shirt, I will never buy Adidas starting too far from expectations. #Rooster #AtleticoMineiro #adidas pic.twitter.com/rQU7qZIsJ0 %u2014 guiufl (@guiufl) June 28, 2022

Lack of creativity with the goalkeeper jerseys CRUZEIRO MUST LEAVE ADIDAS AS FAST AS POSSIBLE!!! pic.twitter.com/s86B3NKIel %u2014 CEC%u2079 %uD83D%uDC3A%uD83D%uDC99 (@LA_CLIPPERS23) June 28, 2022

Adidas fucked up the Atltico huh. Completely Paia shirt, no identity, completely blas. %u2014 Arthur Mesquita (tiktok sormani) (@falaarthur_) June 28, 2022

Seriously, Adidas put the Atlético goalkeeper shirt being exactly the same as the Marias? Sdds @lecoqsportif %u2014 Jorge Lopes Canado (@lopes_cancado) June 28, 2022

adidas put on the equal goalkeeper shirt for Cruzeiro and Atltico For the love of God lol https://t.co/OtUCRO9aSn %u2014 belle (@lxbelledejour) June 28, 2022

O @Athletic wake up, do you really approve of this shirt? O @adidas , @adidasbrasil Don’t hesitate, try to change the model and color of the goalkeeper shirt, you’re a joke. You don’t know the club’s history with rival no. Change this right before launch. https://t.co/QycQCEioDU %u2014 Elizabeth rooster (@Elizabethgalo17) June 28, 2022

Cruzeiro and Atltico with literally the same goalkeeper uniform. , Adidas. It was bad for both of them, too. https://t.co/SD8dlY3Jac %u2014 fer %uD83D%uDC99 (@fhcfer) June 28, 2022

Cruzeiro and Atletico goalkeeper jersey the same, congratulations adidas %u2014 Moura (@lmoura98) June 28, 2022