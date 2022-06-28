Atltico and Cruzeiro fans complain about ‘the same shirts’ from Adidas

Everson and Rafael use
photo: Photo montage: Reproduction and Staff Images

Everson and Rafael will use the same Adidas model

After the leak of the new Atletico kit made by Adidas, several fans complained about the similarity between the goalkeeper models that will be used by Everson and the one that Rafael Cabral uses at Cruzeiro.

The shirts worn by the archers of Atltico and cruise only in orange and with the same details. The difference lies in the symbols of each club and the sponsors’ brands.

The model made by Adidas for goalkeepers, the Condivo 22 GK, released in December 2021, is standard for the top teams in the world, but there are different colors.

Adidas launches Cruzeiro goalkeeper jerseys

Home goalkeeper shirt, sold for R$ 279.99 on the Adidas website
Home goalkeeper shirt, sold for R$ 279.99 on the Adidas website – photo: Adidas/Reproduction
Home goalkeeper shirt, sold for R$ 279.99 on the Adidas website
Home goalkeeper shirt, sold for R$ 279.99 on the Adidas website – photo: Adidas/Reproduction
Home goalkeeper shirt, sold for R$ 279.99 on the Adidas website
Home goalkeeper shirt, sold for R$ 279.99 on the Adidas website – photo: Adidas/Reproduction
Goalkeeper shorts, sold for R$ 149.99 on the Adidas website
Goalkeeper shorts, sold for R$ 149.99 on the Adidas website – photo: Adidas/Reproduction
Goalkeeper shorts, sold for R$ 149.99 on the Adidas website
Goalkeeper shorts, sold for R$ 149.99 on the Adidas website – photo: Adidas/Reproduction
shirt n
Number 2 goalkeeper jersey, sold for R$ 249.99 on the Adidas website – photo: Adidas/Reproduction
shirt n
Number 2 goalkeeper jersey, sold for R$ 249.99 on the Adidas website – photo: Adidas/Reproduction
Cruzeiro presents new goalkeeper jersey
Cruzeiro presents new goalkeeper shirt – photo: Divulgao
Cruzeiro presents new goalkeeper jersey
Cruzeiro presents new goalkeeper shirt – photo: Divulgao

According to the specialized website “Footy Headlines’, there are at least seven official colors of the Condivo 22 GK: black, mint green, light grey, rush blue, yellow, red and orange.

Despite that, the athletic use the model with the same color that Cruzeiro uses.

Fans of both clubs complained on social media. “That goalkeeper shirt doesn’t change, it can’t. Get out of your comfort zone, Adidas, you’re giant. This shirt will run aground. Listen to the fans”, said Archbishop, Atlético supporter and former director of Galoucura.

“I still can’t believe that these leaked photos are real. There’s no logic that they’re going to put our goalkeeper shirt just like the rival’s,” said athlete Joo Marcos.

“Lack of creativity with Cruzeiro’s goalkeeper shirts You have to leave Adidas as soon as possible!”, said a Raposa fan.

