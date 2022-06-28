Atltico visits Emelec and wants to seal a good phase with an advantage in Libertadores

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico With Hulk back, Galo seeks to take an advantage away from home

Ecuador Mission: this Tuesday (28), at 7:15 pm, Atltico will visit Emelec at the George Capwell Stadium, in Guayaquil, and want to seal the good phase with an advantage in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores de América. In 2022, Galo seeks the only title missing from the most successful season in its century-old history.

Atltico arrives for the duel against Emelec with renewed spirits after a sequence of three consecutive victories. In Mineiro, there were two triumphs against Flamengo – one for the Brazilian Championship (2-0) and one for the Copa do Brasil (2-1) – and an exciting comeback against Fortaleza (3-2), for the Brazilian.

After weeks of intense pressure and demands from the fans, Atltico faces the battle for the continental tournament with more confidence. With 11 points, Galo led Group D and had the fifth best campaign of the group stage. In turn, Emelec was the vice-leader in Group A, of the current champion Palmeiras, with 8 points. On the arrival of Atltico in Guayaquil, attacking midfielder Nacho Fernndez preached caution on the part of the Minas Gerais team. “We know they have good players (at Emelec), but we have to try to make our own. It’s going to be a difficult game in the Copa Libertadores, as it always happens in Ecuador, we have to be focused for the 90 minutes”, he evaluated. “It’s hard to get an advantage playing as a visitor in the Copa Libertadores, because the games are very tough, but we want to have a good game,” he added.

Against Emelec, Atltico are also looking to break a relevant taboo, as they have never won in Ecuador. Galo played three official matches and one friendly in the country, returning to Brazil with three defeats and a draw.

For the game against Emelec, Atltico had to worry about the safety of the alvinegra delegation, which arrived in the country on Sunday night (25th). This is because Ecuador has been experiencing protests and strikes since June 13, convened by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) and other social groups.

The main dissatisfaction with the economic policy of President Guillermo Lasso, elected in 2021. Ecuadorians felt the increase in food inflation and the price of gasoline in their pockets. The protests began peacefully with the blockade of federal highways, especially in the Amazon region of Ecuador.

Subsequently, the demonstrations spread throughout the country, leading conservative president and former banker Lasso to declare a state of exception in the regions of Pichincha, Cotopaxi, Imbabura, Tungurahua, Chimborazo and Pastaza. The decree also prohibits freedom of assembly and association.

After the measures, many protesters began to ask for the departure of President Guillermo Lasso. According to the Ecuadorian press, he has a majority in Congress to bar a legal impediment process.

The city of Guayaquil registered peaceful demonstrations. The capital Quito is one of the points of explosions of violence. In all, four deaths have already been confirmed across the country. About 150 protesters have already been arrested and 200 were injured, according to local media.

It’s been a month without official games due to the stoppage of the Ecuadorian Championship, Emelec has three important casualties for the first leg of the round of 16. The trio treated as a key player for the Blues in the season and will be out against Galo.

Who plays at Atltico?

After preserving the majority of their holders in the victory against Fortaleza, Atltico will use what is best against Emelec. In any case, Turco continues to have to deal with important casualties in the starting lineup.

The right-back Mariano was released by Atltico to take care of private matters. In midfield, Jair and Zaracho remain under the care of the medical department, treating injuries. the same case of forward Keno, who suffered a new injury to the posterior muscle of his right thigh. The steering wheel Neto, with flu-like symptoms, also did not travel to Ecuador.

Discover the luxury hotel that hosts the Atltico in Ecuador Galo is staying at the Hilton Colon Guayaquil, located in an upscale area of ​​the coastal city in Ecuador; four-star accommodation has state-of-the-art structure – photo: Divulgao/Hilton The main doubts about the lineup of Atltico to face Emelec are in the attack. Vargas left the game against Fortaleza feeling uncomfortable, while Hulk was spared from the game due to swelling in his right foot. The two, despite that, are the most likely starters for the duel in Libertadores. Ademir and Svio vie for a spot on the right wing.

TECHNICAL SHEET

EMELEC

Ortz; Caicedo, Meja, Guevara and Jackson Rodrguez; Arroyo, Sebastian Rodrguez and Cevallos; Carabal, Zapata and Cabeza

technician: Ismael Rescalvo

ATHLETIC

Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Otvio and Nacho Fernndez; Ademir (Svio), Vargas and Hulk

technician: Turkish Mohamed

Reason: first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores of America

Date and time: Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 7:15 pm

Place: George Capwell Stadium in Guayaquil

referee: Fernando Rapallini (Argentina)

Assistants: Juan Belatti (Argentina) and Diego Bonf (Argentina)

VAR: Victor Carillo (Peru)

Transmission: ESPN, Disney, Star+ and Supersports Realtime