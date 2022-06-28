Avaí is the team with the most penalties for and against in Série A do Brasileiro; check the ranking | Brazilian series a

In the 2-2 draw against Palmeiras, Leão da Ilha opened the scoring with a penalty goal, the number eight in their favor. Facing the same opponent, he committed the fifth penalty in 14 rounds.

2 of 3 Bissoli scores the penalty goal of Avaí against Palmeiras — Photo: Fabiano Rateke/ Avaí FC Bissoli scores the penalty goal of Avaí against Palmeiras — Photo: Fabiano Rateke/ Avaí FC

The second team with more penalties in favor and against is Athletico: there are five conceded and three committed, totaling eight.

The teams with the most penalties for and against in Serie A Team Number of penalties conceded Number of penalty goals Number of penalties committed Number of penalty goals conceded Hawaii 8 7 5 4 Atletico-PR 5 4 3 two Goiás 4 4 two two International 4 4 two 1 palm trees 4 3 1 1 Sao Paulo 4 3 0 0 Botafogo 3 3 1 1 America-MG two two 1 0 coritiba two two 3 3 cuiabá two two 3 two Flamengo two 0 two two Strength two 1 3 two Atlético-GO 1 0 0 0 Bragantino 1 1 3 3 Corinthians 1 1 two two Youth 1 0 4 3 saints 1 1 4 3 Atlético-MG 0 0 3 3 Ceará 0 0 4 3 Fluminense 0 0 1 1

Of all the penalties suffered, Avaí did not convert just one. In the defeat to Athletico, Pottker missed the charge when giving a cavadinha, but suffered another penalty in the sequence of the bid. This time, he managed to hit the net at Arena da Baixada.

Only three teams have not yet had penalties in their favor in Serie A: Atlético-MG, Ceará and Fluminense. The list of those who have not yet made fouls inside the area is shorter. Only Atlético-GO and São Paulo are zeroed.

3 of 3 São Paulo did not commit penalties in Serie A 2022 — Photo: Marcos Riboli/GE São Paulo did not commit penalties in Serie A 2022 — Photo: Marcos Riboli/GE