Avaí is the team with the most penalties for and against in Série A do Brasileiro; check the ranking | Brazilian series a

In the 2-2 draw against Palmeiras, Leão da Ilha opened the scoring with a penalty goal, the number eight in their favor. Facing the same opponent, he committed the fifth penalty in 14 rounds.

Bissoli scores the penalty goal of Avaí against Palmeiras — Photo: Fabiano Rateke/ Avaí FC

The second team with more penalties in favor and against is Athletico: there are five conceded and three committed, totaling eight.

The teams with the most penalties for and against in Serie A

TeamNumber of penalties concededNumber of penalty goalsNumber of penalties committedNumber of penalty goals conceded
Hawaii8754
Atletico-PR543two
Goiás44twotwo
International44two1
palm trees4311
Sao Paulo4300
Botafogo3311
America-MGtwotwo10
coritibatwotwo33
cuiabátwotwo3two
Flamengotwo0twotwo
Strengthtwo13two
Atlético-GO1000
Bragantino1133
Corinthians11twotwo
Youth1043
saints1143
Atlético-MG0033
Ceará0043
Fluminense0011

Of all the penalties suffered, Avaí did not convert just one. In the defeat to Athletico, Pottker missed the charge when giving a cavadinha, but suffered another penalty in the sequence of the bid. This time, he managed to hit the net at Arena da Baixada.

Only three teams have not yet had penalties in their favor in Serie A: Atlético-MG, Ceará and Fluminense. The list of those who have not yet made fouls inside the area is shorter. Only Atlético-GO and São Paulo are zeroed.

São Paulo did not commit penalties in Serie A 2022 — Photo: Marcos Riboli/GE

* O Statistical Spy do ge is formed by: Felipe Tavares, Guilherme Maniaudet, Guilherme Marçal, João Guerra, Leandro Silva, Roberto Maleson and Valmir Storti.

