Baby mammoth found frozen in Canada

Canadian miners made a stunning discovery by chance this week. During a dig for gold in Canada’s Yukon Territory, a “most complete” mummified woolly mammoth calf in North America was found, officials announced on Friday.

On Tuesday, the Yukon government and the Tr’ondek Hwech’in First Nation released a press release reporting that mining workers had found the frozen and “almost complete” animal while excavating the region.

According to geologists, initial information indicates that the mammoth is a female, having the same size as another 42,000-year-old calf discovered in Siberia in 2007. Experts believe that the animal found this time died and froze over 30,000 years ago.

“As an ice age paleontologist, it was one of my lifelong dreams to come face to face with a real woolly mammoth. That dream came true today,” said Grant Zazula. “Nun cho ga is beautiful and one of the most incredible mummified ice age animals ever discovered in the world. I’m excited to get to know her more.”

See too:

The baby, believed to be female, was named Nun cho ga | Disclosure / Yukon Government

“Nun cho ga” is the name given by Tr’ondek Hwech’in elders to the fossil discovered. In the Han language, the name means “big baby animal.

“The Yukon has always been an internationally renowned leader for ice age and Beringia research. We are excited about this significant discovery of a mummified woolly mammoth calf: Nun cho ga,” said Tourism and Culture Minister Ranj Pillai.