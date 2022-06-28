Bandits who robbed jewelry store traveled 48 kilometers between favela and mall

The Civil Police have already identified, by nicknames, three of the ten men who participated, on Saturday night, in the robbery of the Sara Joias jewelry store, at Shopping Village Mall, in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio. At the time, security guard Jorge Luiz Antunes was shot in the face. Preliminary information reveals that, among the assailants, there were men coming from Vila Kennedy, a community located in Bangu, also in the West Zone, and from Favela Nova Holanda, in Maré, in the North Zone, from where the gang had left to carry out the theft. The journey between Nova Holanda and the Village Mall, which is about 48 kilometers long, would have been done on motorcycles.

Hotline (2253-1177) offers a reward of R$50,000 for information leading to the arrest of all those involved in the robbery. One of those investigated for suspected involvement in the action is drug dealer Rodrigo da Silva Caetano, known as Motoboy. According to data from the website of the National Council of Justice, there are 13 arrest warrants issued by the Rio Court of Justice on behalf of Motoboy.

The bandit controls drug trafficking in Favela Nova Holanda and is suspected of having given support and shelter to the group that carried out the robbery. The drug dealer’s participation in millionaire robberies has already been investigated by police officers. According to the police, traffic in Maré gave support with men and weapons to Leonardo Costa Santos Falcão’s gang, Léo GTA, to carry out robberies over a period of three years, between 2019 and 2021. GTA was arrested, was arrested, in July 2021 , in a motel in Baixada Fluminense. Among the robberies carried out by the gang, which preferably stole loads of electronics and cigarettes, there are two robberies that took place, with an interval of just eight days, in June 2020. One of them happened on the 22nd of that same month and year, when at least 20 men attacked a distribution center of Grupo Pão de Açúcar, in Xerém, in Duque de Caxias.

At the time, about R$ 15 million worth of goods were stolen, and a security guard was killed. At the time, the police discovered that Motoboy kept half of the total stolen product. In exchange, the drug dealer provided weapons and a hiding place for Léo’s GTA gang.

In the action that took place this past Saturday, at the Village Mall, in Barra da Tijuca, it is already known that the criminals arrived at the mall, hours before the robbery. They followed the movement of customers and security guards. While some walked around watching the flow of people, three of them sat at a coffee kiosk in front of the jewelry store. One of the men even had a cappuccino.

How was the robbery Photo: Editorial de Arte

Then, three criminals surrendered two cafeteria attendants and walked with them to Sara Joias. Once inside the store, a fourth bandit joined the group. The four men armed with pistols surrendered the jewelry store employees. At gunpoint, employees were led to the store’s safe, where the robbers took the luxury watches, specifically mentioning the Rolex and Cartier brands. With bags full of parts, the criminals shoot at the store window before fleeing.

On the way to the mall’s exit, the robbers managed to surrender a customer who was used as a shield. In the escape, the group still killed the security guard Jorge Luiz Antunes, who was unarmed, with a shot in the face. Already on the sidewalk of Avenida das Américas. The gang would have been seen fleeing towards the Yellow Line.