Ben Affleck argues after 10-year-old son crashes R$2.4m Lamborghini into R$1.2m BMW

+



Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son Samuel crashed a R$2.4 million Lamborghini into a R$1.2 million BMW at a luxury car dealership (Photo: The Grosby Group)

The 10-year-old son of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner almost caused a millionaire loss for the actor. They and Jennifer Lopez were at a luxury car rental dealership in Los Angeles when the boy sat in a Lamborghini Urus model, valued at R$ 2.4 million and backed up, hitting a BMW X8, which can be acquired for approximately BRL 1.2 million.

At all times, Samuel was accompanied by the dealership employee, as well as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. See below the moment when the boy accelerates the car and then shows concern:

After the crash, Ben Affleck argued with the dealership owners and looked very concerned. Afterwards, he hugged and comforted his son, who was very shaken by the situation.

The case took place this Sunday (26) in Los Angeles. according to Page Six, none of the luxury cars suffered damage. An employee of the rental company told the The Post that they would welcome father and son back to their business and “wait” for them to return.

“When [Samuel] got into the car, it rocked back and forth,” the employee explained. “We have a small lot and the cars are close. Everyone was fine! They looked happy and continued to look at the vehicles,” he said.