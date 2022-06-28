‘Beyond Illusion’: pregnant, Heloísa drinks tea sabotaged by Matias and feels sick | come around

28 June Tuesday

Davi decides to look for the owner of the loom maintenance company. Úrsula believes that Neide has an affair with Ambrósio. Abel threatens to reveal Lucinha’s secret. Joaquim orders Abel to sabotage the weaving again. Isadora tells Rafael that she set her wedding date with Joaquim. Leonidas demands from Benê and Fátima the request he made to them. Matias tampers with the tea that Manuela prepares for Heloísa. Úrsula confirms her suspicions about Ambrosio. Abel sabotages the weaving, and Tenório has an accident. Davi finds out who owns the fake company that Joaquim hired. Elias examines the real Rafael Antunes and asks him about his name.

Check out the full summary of the day and week!