Bia Haddad falls to Slovenian and loses in Wimbledon debut | sneakers

Beatriz Haddad Maia’s path was short at Wimbledon. This Monday, the tennis player from São Paulo failed to make her debut on English grass. Against Slovenian Kaja Juvan, she lost by 2 sets to 1, partial 6/4, 4/6 and 6/2. After a great campaign in the preparatory tournaments, with two titles and 12 consecutive victories, the Brazilian, 28th in the WTA ranking, says goodbye prematurely to the competition.

It was the third match between Bia and Juvan, 21 years old and number 62 in the ranking. Before, the Brazilian had won in both matches. Now, the Slovenian will face the winner of the duel between the Australian Maddison Inglis and the Hungarian Dalma Galfi.

1 of 2 Beatriz Haddad Maia in action at Wimbledon — Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Beatriz Haddad Maia in action at Wimbledon — Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

1st set – Juvan breaks Bia’s serve and takes the lead

Kaja Juvan got off to a strong start in the service. Bia even managed a good return in the first point of the game, but saw her rival get the better of it. The Slovenian even had a chance to break in the second game, but the Brazilian managed to force the serve to perfection to keep the service. Juvan bet on the short balls, bringing Bia to the net. Gradually, the Brazilian responded at the same height to grow in the game.

Bia still had trouble confirming her service. On the other hand, Juvan forced the Brazilian to move well on the court. It was, until then, a game of few threats to the services of both sides. But the Slovenian had two chances to close the set in the tenth game. She wasted the first, enjoyed the second. After a ball out, Bia had her set broken: 6/4.

2nd set – Bia forces the game and leaves everything the same

Bia tried to be firmer on the return to the court. In the second game, he reached the first break of the match. He confirmed his service in the sequel and went 3-1 in the match. At that point, even though it was not an easy game, the Brazilian seemed to have control of the actions. Juvan even tried to make the rival’s life difficult in the final stretch by having a breakout chance in the tenth game. Bia, however, managed to regain the lead to close the set at 6/4 and tie the game.

2 of 2 Beatriz Haddad Maia celebrates point at Wimbledon — Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Beatriz Haddad Maia celebrates a point at Wimbledon — Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

3rd set – Bia drops the pace and bids farewell to Wimbledon

Juvan was able to take the lead in the third set by confirming his first serve. The Slovenian made the Brazilian’s life even more complicated by getting the break soon after. Bia sent the net the chance to prevent the rival from opening 3 to 0. The Brazilian no longer had the same intensity of the previous partial. Still, he tried to stay in the game.