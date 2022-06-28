Bleacher falls and leaves dead and injured in Colombia; see fall – News

At least four people died and 30 were seriously injured in the collapse of a stand in a bullring during a bullfight on Sunday (26) in the Colombian municipality of El Espinal, in the south of the country.

Video of the moment of the fall was played on social media.





Terrifying video emerging from Colombia tonight where a grandstand collapsed during a bullfight in El Espinal, with local reports of several deaths and possibly hundreds injured (from WRadioColombia) pic.twitter.com/Whn8Fz7ugn — Manuel Bojorquez (@BojorquezCBS) June 26, 2022

“There are four people who have died at this time. Two women, an adult man and a minor,” José Ricardo Orozco, governor of the department of Tolima, where El Espinal is located, told Blu Radio.

“About 30 people are seriously injured […] is a preliminary report, they are still transferring the wounded”, added the governor. Images shared on social networks show the moment when the grandstand full of public collapses during a corraleja, a kind of popular party in which the public descends to the arena to “Almost the whole wing was full of people and it collapsed,” said Major Luis Fernando Vélez, director of defense.





The accident occurred during the holiday weekend when the San Pedro festivities are celebrated, the most popular in the region. “We are going to ask for the suspension of this type of party that are the corralejas”, anticipated Orozco, denouncing that the events are “attacks against life” and promote “animal abuse”.

The day before, several people were injured in accidents with bulls in the corralejas of El Espinal, a town of around 78,000 inhabitants located 150 km from Bogotá.