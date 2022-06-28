Body of councilor Mauro Zacher is veiled in Porto Alegre City Council this Tuesday | Rio Grande do Sul

the councilor’s body Mauro Zacher (PDT) will be held at the Porto Alegre City Council, this Tuesday (28). Between 8 am and 9 am, the ceremony will be reserved for family members, but will be open to the public after this time until 3:30 pm.

Afterwards, there will be a procession from the Parliament to the São João Cemetery, passing through the streets of the 4th District. Burial is scheduled for 4:30 pm.

Zacher died at the age of 46, on Sunday morning (26), in Fortaleza, while participating in a swimming event and had a sudden illness. He was rescued and taken to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Praia do Futuro. However, resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

The councilor was elected to the first of four unbroken terms in 2004. He was in the fifth legislature. In the Executive, Zacher was also Secretary of Youth and of Works and Transport.

He leaves his wife, two children, mother and two brothers. The City of Porto Alegre decreed three days of official mourning.

On social media, politicians mourned Zacher’s death. Mayor Sebastião Melo (MDB) said he will declare official mourning in the city in honor of the councilor. “Life is really a breath. With shock and deep sadness I receive the news of the early death of Councilman Mauro Zacher, on a trip to Fortaleza. We are dedicated to giving full support to the family”, said Melo.

Governor Ranolfo Vieira Júnior (PSDB) lamented the death, saying he “received with great sadness” the information. “My sympathy to family, friends and colleagues. May God comfort you all in this difficult time,” he wrote.

Federal deputy Pompeo de Mattos (PDT-RS) highlighted the trajectory of the councilor in the party. “It’s a regrettable loss, especially for someone so young, promising and full of life. His name will remain in our memory and in the history of the PDT”, he observed.

The party’s pre-candidate for the presidency, Ciro Gomes, recalled the title of “Citizen Porto Alegre” that he received two weeks ago after the councilman’s proposal. “I was with him at the beginning of this month, when he granted me the honor of being a citizen of Porto Alegre. I am very sorry for this loss”, said Ciro Gomes.

The PDT pre-candidate for the state government, Vieira da Cunha, highlighted the profile of his party companion. “Student leader, brizolist, active councilor of POA, he leaves too soon. The PDT loses one of its most qualified staff. Young, studious, prepared, he had a great future ahead of him. I lost a great friend”, he mentioned.

The national president of the PDT, Carlos Lupi, said he was “deeply shocked by the loss of comrade Mauro Zacher”. Colleagues councilors and politicians from different parties expressed their regret over Zacher’s death.